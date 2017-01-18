Mindful Practices: Show Your Gratitude Through Pictures

According to Harvard Health, gratitude is strongly associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.
We all have those moments, and sometimes even those days, that seem to demand more out of us than we can give. Those moments when we feel ourselves struggling in our roles as mothers and wives, weighed down by worries and responsibilities.
While undergoing difficulty, it is easy to overlook so much of the good that is present in our lives. Our patience can run thin, and our endurance to handle it all with a positive attitude may seem impossible.
Motherhood is punctuated with obstacles and challenges that we need to overcome. By paying mindful attention to simple things that bring us joy and creating the habit of practicing gratitude, we can make a positive difference in our overall well-being.
Scientists studying positive psychology found that a one-time act of thoughtful gratitude produced an immediate 10% increase in happiness and 35% reduction in depressive symptoms. The happy effects disappeared within three to six months showing that gratitude is an act that must be repeated again and again.
To practice gratitude in my life, I take gratitude snapshots.
Simply put, I take a lot of pictures. I take pictures of my children; sunrises and sunsets; good food; dewdrops on leaves; flowers. I photograph anything that I see through the lens of my camera that hints simplicity, abundance and overall goodness.
I take these images and habitually upload them to my computer, and often post them on my blog or Instagram. When I need a positive boost or reminder of the happiest moments in my life, I look at the images. I smile, I laugh and yes, sometimes I cry, reflecting on all the good in my life.
My gratitude snapshots serve as reminders of all of the beauty in my life, especially on difficult days. This simple practice fills me with gratitude and evokes feelings of joy and love.
Consider making this practice a habit in your life. Tag your images #gratitudesnapshots, and we can create a community that celebrates the beautiful moments in our lives.
Image credits: Megan Devine