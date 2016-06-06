Why We Need to Work Harder to Pronounce Children’s Names Correctly

I named my daughter Saoirse. That’s “seer-sha,” and it’s Gaelic for freedom. In case you are interested, here are some other nice Irish names you can’t say.

Of course we don’t expect anyone to be able to say it correctly the first or even first couple of times. We have to repeat ourselves multiple times when we say her name. When someone, in exasperation or wonder asks me to spell it, I say “It won’t help! But it’s S-A-O-I-R-S-E.” Their eyes always sort of roll slowly sideways and back into their heads.

When I was teaching middle school, there was a girl from a Hmong family who had a traditional name and used it. The kids mocked her, purposefully exaggerating and butchering her name. I came down hard about it. It hurt my feelings and I am sure it hurt hers.

In the teachers lounge, when I vented about it, they all put on their long-suffering faces. “Yeah, but it’s a weird name!”

Your name, your identity, your belonging

PBS recently did a special on a program called My Name, My Identity that is encouraging educational staff to do better about pronouncing students’ names correctly. The soul of this program is about helping children from minority cultures to feel welcome and safe.

Your name is a significant, integral part of how you see yourself and where you feel you belong. If, everywhere you go, people are exasperated with or laugh at your name, you fail to feel a belonging with them or that place.

Especially for kids who have names like delicate threads to their home, asking them to put up with our butchering, bastardizations or new, easier pronunciations prevents them from making connections.

When you don’t care enough to say someone’s name correctly, it’s a way of saying, “You don’t belong. Not the way you are.”

When you actually care about a person, you care that you say their name correctly.

The poet Warsan Shire wrote: “give your daughters difficult names. give your daughters names that command the full use of tongue. my name doesn’t allow me to trust anyone that cannot pronounce it right.”

At some point, a student/person might feel better with a name that everyone can pronounce. Maybe that will help them feel they belong when they have strong enough ties to home. What matters is that you follow their lead.

If Mohieddin (moh-hee-uh-DEEN) asks to be called “Mo,” fine. But it’s nice when it’s not exasperation with mispronunciations that gets us there. A choice that a child isn’t forced into, but comes to on their own…a belonging, not a need to sever ties with their heritage.

Schools, especially, have a vested interest in helping all students to feel welcome, safe, and included. As our friend Mazslow taught us, people who don’t feel safe can’t care about division, context clues, or the water cycle.

How to say people’s names

In this brave new world of internet abundance, you can find help pronouncing any name. You can ask the person to say their name, and should. But when it’s done in front of a group, it can be humiliating. Especially for children.

When a teacher, an adult, a coach, a leader can say a child’s name without a grimace, elongated awkward vowels, or laughed-through apologies, it’s usually nothing to the rest of the class. A teacher who makes a big deal out of saying a student’s name only encourages the class to do the same.

Admittedly, sometimes that can’t be helped.

You can take the pledge to say people’s names correctly here.

I love when people write pronunciations with their unique names. If you think we might mispronounce it, go ahead and add in a phonetic, dumbed-down version for us. We can’t know how to say all the names from everywhere, especially when people are always coming up with new ones.

I always write “SEER-sha” in the margin of any of her forms and I am still waiting to meet someone who isn’t really pleased that they already know how to say it. It will be exciting to have that immediate connection.

Especially if a person has a name that ties them to a delicate heritage, such as that of immigrants, refugees, and minority or sidelined cultures, letting a child keep their actual name allows them to have their own identity.

10 thoughts on “Why We Need to Work Harder to Pronounce Children’s Names Correctly”

  1. I have mixed feelings about this. RARELY does anyone get my name correct. It’s jeannie, janice, janet, jane, janie, jamie, But that is ALWAYS because they are lazy and don’t bother to look at my name.

    There is no M, no T, no IE, no C.

    But to name a child something where you have to write in the pronunciation of the name all the time, to me, that’s just wrong. If a parent wants to use a name like that, make it a middle name or put it on an animal. It’s hard enough going through life trying to fit in and be liked etc, without having your name as the first stigma.

    It promotes rebellion, or makes a child reserved and withdrawn. A name _is_ an identifier. It’s different when one is older, but as a child, having a name people couldn’t or wouldn’t pronounce correctly, it didn’t make me stronger, it made me more alienated from being like everyone else.

    I know the world is a melting pot with many different names. As such, we all need to try pronouncing names correctly. Americans are the worst at trying to pronounce names. US citizens think everything should be their way or the highway. I’ve lived elsewhere, I know. However, if there’s a chance your child will be in school in the USA, give them a fighting chance to not stick out, to not be bullied. Put the weirdly spelled name as their middle name, that way, they have a chance and a choice later.

  2. I love this article because I wanted so desperately to name my last child Siobhan (shiv + awn) but my boyfriend was opposed because obviously no one would be able to pronounce it. (We ended up having a son anyways.) I think part of the issue in our culture is there are so many parents taking “normal” names like Kelsey and spelling them “Kelseigh”, etc. to make them more unique. (That wasn’t the best example but you catch my drift.) Personally I think it’s great if parents what to give their child a unique name, especially if it is connected to their family or culture but can we please stop turning basic names into full on word fumbles? There is also nothing wrong with a simple name.

  3. My name is Melanie (mel lah knee). It has been pronounced Melody, melissa, melane, Melinda, Michelle, etc. My own high school principal mispronounced it at my graduation. Actually there were two Melanies and he said it wrong twice. I know who he meant, so did everyone else, and I happily got my diploma. What I have learned is that people mispronounce names. It happens, it’s not some indictment on your character or your value if someone gets your name wrong by accident. We really need to teach our kids to get over themselves, focus on real problems, cut people some slack, especially if you have an unusual name within the culture in which you are living, and develop a thicker skin. If saying your name wrong is the worst slight you experience in life you should consider yourself very, very lucky.

  4. Give your child a ‘normal’ name!! I’ve spent my entire life spelling my name and pronouncing it for others!! FFS it’s embarrassing!!

  5. Its basic respect to learn to pronounce someone’s name correctly. Whether Saoirse, or Jane, to decide that someone isn’t worth knowing their name is to belittle them.

    The fact is that yes, people are going to mangle names. My daughter’s name is Naomi, (nay OH me) and she’s already given up on correcting people, and I’d never thought it was an unusual name. However, for a teacher, who is going to see that child for 180 days in a single school year to willfully decide that they’re going to rename a student, whether in jest or in frustration. A friend in high school with a family name from Laos had her family name turned into the name of a musical instrument by one of our teachers, and then was disciplined for not responding to it. (and no, it didn’t really sound anything like the name, except for having the same number of syllables and the same starting sound of the third syllable and stress pattern) This should not be acceptable.

    On the other hand, speaking as “Becky 3” in first period, “Becky 5” in fourth period etc. in high school, it was a headache trying to remember which number I was in which class this year (I loved the math teacher who gave up, and decided to call EVERY student Mr. or Miss Lastname)

  6. This is important to me, because every first day of school, every first meeting, was the inevitable embarrassment of some teacher or classmates mispronouncing my name. My mother even said my name for them, and they’d still muck it up. I’d say my name correctly, and then I’d be met with weird looks or confusion or just plain being cut off mid-pronunciation and told, “Do you have a nickname? I’ll never learn all of that.” For me, it was important for people to say my name, because it meant that in the 80’s with all of the Beckys, Amys, Angelinas, and Christinas, I would fit in. Yes, my name is unique, but if you look at it and read it and THEN pronounce it, it isn’t difficult to say. I moved from my redneck small town to New York in the early millennium, and with all of the Italians here, nobody seems to have any trouble. *eyeroll*

  7. “Hi, I’m Bob.”
    “Hi, I’m Elspeth.”
    “Say it again?”
    “ELs-peth”
    “Uh…”
    “ELLLLL-SPETH.”
    “Elsa?”
    “No, Elspeth.”
    “Elseth?”
    “No, Elspeth. ee-el-ess-pee-ee-tee-aitch. Els-peth”
    “AH! Elz-Beth. Got it.”
    (sigh)

  8. I guess I’m lucky that we live in London (UK). Neither of my children have difficult to pronounce names (although my daughter is Leila (lay-la) and there are a fair amount of Leelas & Lolas around too so it can get mixed up…But at our school you fill out a form with the child’s given name, then a line asking how to pronounce it & another line for nickname/what they prefer to be called. With so many kids from so many countries/backgrounds etc. it’s necessary here. To be honest, when I was still in the States (e.g. university age) I rolled my eyes at “weird” names, but now I love them. Though I still find the Irish/Gaelic names the hardest – luckily I’ve known a few Saorsies & Niamhs so I can manage those 🙂

  9. I had a teacher tell me that I mispronounced my own name.
    I know that it can be said a few different ways, but my mother and father
    pronounced it Lu-sha.
    Some people are annoyed if I say it correctly, so I’ve learned to say
    nothing when they mispronounce it. This especially happens in places
    like the doctor’s office when they call me to say that I am next.
    The important thing is that people who care about me say Lu-sha.

  10. My name is Myrna (the Myr is pronounced Mer) Barager. I have been called Myra, Mona, Lorna, and the list goes on. I had a high school teacher who persisted in mangling my first and last name. I got so mad that I told him my last name is pronounced Bear-a-grr! Then I became “hey you” quite often.
    The other thing that annoys me is spelling my last name to someone and they stick an “n” between the “a” and “g”. Pay attention!

