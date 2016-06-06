Why We Need to Work Harder to Pronounce Children’s Names Correctly

I have mixed feelings about this. RARELY does anyone get my name correct. It’s jeannie, janice, janet, jane, janie, jamie, But that is ALWAYS because they are lazy and don’t bother to look at my name.
There is no M, no T, no IE, no C.
But to name a child something where you have to write in the pronunciation of the name all the time, to me, that’s just wrong. If a parent wants to use a name like that, make it a middle name or put it on an animal. It’s hard enough going through life trying to fit in and be liked etc, without having your name as the first stigma.
It promotes rebellion, or makes a child reserved and withdrawn. A name _is_ an identifier. It’s different when one is older, but as a child, having a name people couldn’t or wouldn’t pronounce correctly, it didn’t make me stronger, it made me more alienated from being like everyone else.
I know the world is a melting pot with many different names. As such, we all need to try pronouncing names correctly. Americans are the worst at trying to pronounce names. US citizens think everything should be their way or the highway. I’ve lived elsewhere, I know. However, if there’s a chance your child will be in school in the USA, give them a fighting chance to not stick out, to not be bullied. Put the weirdly spelled name as their middle name, that way, they have a chance and a choice later.