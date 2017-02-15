Model Defends Breastfeeding Photo After Negative Comments

Last week British model Tamara Ecclestone posted a photo to her Instagram account. Impeccably lit and beautifully styled, Ecclestone is pictured nursing her two-year-old daughter, Sophia.
The caption reads: “Thank you @ivetteivens for capturing this beautiful moment this is by far my favourite photograph but mainly thank you for spreading this message. Breastfeeding is a powerful demonstration of love and nurturing yet it has become so normal to hide. I want to take that normal and toss it.”
And then the trolls came out. She was shamed for ‘still’ breastfeeding her toddler, and for posting such an intimate photo in the first place.
Responding to the negativity, Ecclestone told Good Morning Britain, “I want mums in the future – and my daughter one day – to not have so much negativity or people questioning breastfeeding.”
She explained that she made the decision to allow her daughter to wean herself, and that it is the right decision for her family.
Ecclestone added, “She’s not going to go to university and be still on my nipple.”