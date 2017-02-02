Did This Mom Actually Photograph her Child’s Birth?

Yep. On January 31, Lauren Chenault, a New York photographer and stay-at-home mom, captured every moment of her son’s birth on camera.

She told the Daily Mail, “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of my husband and my friends, Wendy, Lauren, Megan and Becca, who were there with me. They helped to hold my legs back, so that I would be able to hold my camera.”Chenault rested a camera on her stomach during her delivery and snapped away while her son, Kai Arthur, came into the world. She said, “I was just hoping that I got the shot that I really wanted.”It turns out, she did get the shot she really wanted. In fact, she took several beautiful photos that captured the magic of Kai’s birth.She encourages other women to do the same. Chenault said, “It’s an incredible thing in itself that we can produce a baby and manage to push it out, so why not be there to document it yourself also.”


