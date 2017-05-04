Mom Posts Photo to Normalize Postpartum Body

One mom from England has shared a photo with the world in hopes that mothers everywhere remember their postpartum bodies are glorious, no matter what.

In the world of unrealistic beauty standards and Instagram filters, we sometimes forget that it takes ten months to grow a child, and snapping back to our pre-pregnancy shape doesn’t happen overnight (despite the ridiculous post-pregnancy celebrity photos we see every day).

It’s so easy these days to get caught up in comparison to others, especially when it comes to the way our bodies look after pregnancy. Filters and selective posting can make just about anyone look any way they want, and the ‘Online Courage’ people have when it comes to body shaming is often relentless.

Rebekah Vardy, a Leicester, England mother of four and wife to English footballer Jamie Vardy, was recently plagued with online commenters who tormented her in comments on beautiful postpartum pictures she posted. Vardy fired right back, telling the online trolls that they should be ashamed of themselves and their horrible comments about unrealistic expectations.

Inspired by Vardy’s determination to normalize postpartum body expectations, another mother of four, Emmy Waller, decided to brave the interwebs herself, and show a postpartum picture of which she was very proud. The 26-year-old mother of four and microbiologist from Leeds, Yorkshire, wants women everywhere to know that their postpartum bodies should be celebrated, stretch marks and all.

She says that the picture of her with her little one in the bathtub is a realistic picture of a woman who just gave birth twelve weeks ago, and that she hopes she inspires other women to feel amazing about their bodies as well. Saying she doesn’t really care that her body is saggy because it’s what it looks like as the result of her baby, she claims that at the end of the day, women need to feel confident embracing their amazing bodies, and all their imperfections. That postpartum bodies are the image of what the most incredible thing ever looks like, Waller says that what they look like shouldn’t really matter, and instead, should be celebrated.

Waller is especially proud of the picture because she said that breastfeeding wasn’t as easy as she’d hoped. Because her baby daughter Alice had jaundice, her physicians kept taking her and giving her antibiotics and Waller says this made it hard for Alice and she to develop a breastfeeding groove.

Now, though, they clearly have, and the picture is special to Waller because Alice is looking at her with adoring eyes that seem to know everything her Mama’s body does keeps her thriving.

And that is true beauty — no filter needed.

