Mom Had to ‘Squeeze Breast’ to Prove Lactation to Airport Police

Gayathiri Bose says she was humiliated at Frankfurt Airport when police asked her to squeeze her breast to prove she was lactating.
Bose, a 33-year-old Singaporean, says police at the airport were suspicious because she had a breast pump in her carry-on, despite travelling without a baby.
Bose was boarding a flight to Paris when her bag was screened via x-ray, and she was taken in for questioning. She told the BBC that the officers didn’t believe the device was a breast pump.
Bose claims that a female officer took her into a private room and asked her to prove she was lactating by squeezing her breast.
Bose told the BBC, “She asked me to open up my blouse and show her my breast. She then asked how come I didn’t have anything attached to my breast, if I was lactating and expressing breastmilk…She wanted me to show her by hand-expressing a little.”
After cooperating with the officers and getting the breast pump inspected, Bose was cleared and boarded the plane.
Humiliated and traumatized, Bose says she is considering taking legal action.
A Frankfurt airport police spokesperson confirmed that Bose had been stopped and her breast pump had been tested as a potential explosive. However, he denies that she was asked to squeeze her breast.
Image Credit: BBC via Gayathiri Bose