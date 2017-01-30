Mom Uses Beautiful Photography to Normalize Extended Breastfeeding

by on

breastfeeding5

Natalie McCain created The Honest Body Project, a beautiful photo series that depicts women of various shapes and sizes breastfeeding beyond infancy.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, McCain said, “In so many places people wouldn’t bat an eye at a mother nursing her toddler, but in the U.S. you are put down and made to believe you are doing something wrong.” 

The Honest Body Project: Raw, Untouched Portraits of What it Means to be a Woman will be published in August 2017. It will feature McCain’s photography along with personal stories of the mothers in the photos.

According to The Honest Body Project website, “The portraits show their joy, their beauty, their imperfections, and their love for their children. Paired with their stories, it paints a beautiful, honest picture of motherhood.”

Here are some of the photos you might find in the book:

breastfeeding3breastfeeding2breastfeeding1breastfeeding6

Photos: Natalie McCain, The Honest Body Project


mothering
mothering
Founded as a magazine in 1976, Mothering is now the oldest and largest resource for natural family living online. For more from Mothering, check out our Newest Articles and Follow us on Facebook.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 