Moms Get Ink to Show Breastfeeding Love

Some awesome tattoos in support of breastfeeding. A trend has surfaced on Instagram with the hashtag #breastfeedingtattoo. Mothers are getting inked and posting images of their new tattoos to show their support and love of breastfeeding, even after their own days of nursing are done.

Women posting the photos explain their tattoos are a way to honor their experience of motherhood and their ‘favorite labor of love.’ The tattoos range in style from simple black line drawings to more colourful and detailed images.

Here are some of our favorites:

breastfeeding-tat1screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-12-01-51-pm screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-12-01-16-pm screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-11-58-34-am screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-11-58-06-am screen-shot-2017-03-14-at-11-56-48-amscreen-shot-2017-03-14-at-11-56-33-amscreen-shot-2017-03-13-at-11-09-05-pmscreen-shot-2017-03-13-at-11-08-45-pm screen-shot-2017-03-13-at-11-08-25-pm screen-shot-2017-03-13-at-11-07-48-pm


Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson is a writer and the founder of Bloom, teaching prenatal and postpartum classes to parents and parents-to-be. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree and a Bachelor of Health Sciences (midwifery) degree, both from Ryerson University. Kama is cynical optimist who is addicted to podcasts, online window shopping, and the idea of being super fit. She lives in Toronto with her two children, with whom she gets endless pleasure by verbally subtitling their two cats.

