Moms Get Ink to Show Breastfeeding Love

A trend has surfaced on Instagram with the hashtag #breastfeedingtattoo. Mothers are getting inked and posting images of their new tattoos to show their support and love of breastfeeding, even after their own days of nursing are done.
Related: Model Defends Breastfeeding Photo After Negative Comments
Women posting the photos explain their tattoos are a way to honor their experience of motherhood and their ‘favorite labor of love.’ The tattoos range in style from simple black line drawings to more colourful and detailed images.
Here are some of our favorites:
Related: Why I’m Still Nursing My Toddler