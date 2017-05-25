Viral Post Sheds Light on Emotions Accompanied by Baby-Led Weaning

One brave mom is sharing a personal experience that many moms have faced, but few have discussed publicly. Emily Holdaway is shedding light on the emotional journey that goes along with baby-led weaning.

Holdaway is a New Zealand mom who runs the popular blog, Raising Ziggy. In a recent Facebook post, she shared an intimate photo of herself and her 19-month-old son, Ziggy, who was not feeling very well. After unsuccessfully trying to soothe him with her breast, Emily took him into the shower as a last resort attempt to alleviate his pain.

She writes, “This is what misery looks like. When breastfeeding no longer offers the comfort it used to, and you don’t know how to take away the pain.”

Related: Mom Uses Beautiful Photography to Normalize Extended Breastfeeding

While mothers receive plenty of education and support surrounding the topic of how to start and continue breastfeeding, there is relatively little information on what to do when it’s time to end. Little help is available to women who are experiencing the myriad of emotions that go along with the discontinuation of breastfeeding.

Emily’s breastfeeding journey was not an easy one. Born with a tongue-tie that went undiagnosed until eight weeks, breastfeeding Ziggy was initially a challenge. Then, an unexpected surgery for Emily created another bump in the road. However, mom and baby persevered. Soon Ziggy happily nursed on demand and, by 11 months old, had even learned the sign for milk.

As is often the case, Emily’s milk supply began to decrease when she became pregnant with her second child. “As Ziggy grew, weaning was never something that I gave thought to – I was happy to follow his lead and wait until he was ready. I just didn’t expect him to be ready this young, and neither was I expecting the amount of emotions that came with it.”

Related: Why I Gave Up on My Breastfeeding Dream

Emily has been able to eloquently articulate the feelings that so many women experience during the weaning process- rejection, helplessness, and futility. A story in the Huffington Post confirms that many mothers face this challenging time with little support.

Ziggy is now entirely self-weaned during the day, but still nurses for comfort throughout the night. Emily will continue to practice baby-led weaning. “We’ve done baby-led everything so far,” she shared.

Emily’s post has gone viral, largely due to an article in POPSUGAR. Emily has received some backlash for sharing her story so publicly.

“While the negativity can be difficult,” Emily said, “I write for the moms who are going through a similar journey. I share my story for those moms who reach out and say thank you for making me feel less alone.”