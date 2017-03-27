Canada Will Provide More Parental Leave Options: Good or Bad?

Canada is giving new parents more options for parental leave when it comes to staying home with their babies.
The plan, part of last week’s Canadian federal budget, would be a big change in the way parental leave has been doled out for Canadians. It is expected to kick in by next year.
The new plan will give parents more flexibility. Here are some of the key points:
- Parents will be able to stretch out their paid leave time up to 18 months, up from the current 12 months, at a lower benefit level. Instead of the current 12 months at 55% of your salary (up to a maximum of $543/week), you would received the initial 15-week maternity leave at 55% and then the remaining 61 weeks at 33% of your salary.
- Women can start their leave up to 12 weeks early, up from the current eight weeks.
- Parents can break up their leave into smaller blocks up to 18 months. For example, a woman can take six months off, return to work for six months, and then take another six months off.
- The government is also running a pilot project to allow parents on leave to work part-time while still being able to keep more of their benefits.
- Once the birth mother has taken her 15-weeks maternity leave, parents can split the leave however they like, including taking leave at the same time. However, they cannot double up on benefits.
- To qualify, you need to have worked 600 hours in the previous year.
- Notable exception: The province of Quebec offers a sweeter deal, giving parents nearly $900/week and offering father-specific leave of five weeks.
Upsides
- It’s a shift in the right direction of giving families more options.
- It could help reduce high daycare costs for the extra six months of time, especially because toddler spots are less pricey than infant spots.
- It allows mothers to work part-time and still collect a large portion of their benefits, which helps them stay connected to their work. This is beneficial emotionally, mentally, and career-wise.
Downsides
- Without father-specific leave, it means that fathers are less likely to take time off because men are most often the higher income earners in a heterosexual couple. In heterosexual couples, this means the division of labor for parenting will still be unbalanced and women will still need to be the ones to step away temporarily from their careers.
- There is little or no benefit for lower-income families because stretching out the same amount of money over 18 months is not feasible. Although some employers top up government parental leave benefits, this is usually not the case for parents in lower-income jobs.
