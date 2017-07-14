Mother Defends Herself For Having Sex While Breastfeeding

Vlogger, Tasha Maile, is under fire as she recently opened up about having sex while her baby was dream feeding. Now some people are saying she involved her child in a sex act.

If you know anything about Vlogger Tasha Maile, you probably know she puts herself out there — way out there. She shares stories about her vegan lifestyle and conscious, attachment parenting strategies, but what she’s most well-known for is how openly she shares videos of her children nursing. Maile’s videos focus heavily on attachment parenting, and particularly focus on the normalization of breastfeeding.

Related: 10 Breastfeeding Traditions From Around the World

Many applaud Maile for admitting she has breastfed while having sex. Nursing one’s baby is not a sexual act, but an act of necessity for the baby, and that she shouldn’t be condemned for caring for her baby, regardless of where she is or what else she is doing.

Others, however, believe that admitting to having sex while her three-month old was asleep on her breast constitutes near criminal activity. Some are even saying she was engaging her child in a sexual act.

Maile recently appeared on the English morning show, This Morning With Phil and Holly, where she explained her breastfeeding decisions, and openly talked about her controversial stance on breastfeeding while having sex.

A petition has been created to bring charges against Maile, saying her admission to ‘sex from behind, or something like that,’ while her baby slept on her breast, borders on child pornography.

Maile, even in the midst of the controversy, still defends her position, saying that the baby was not awake and cognizant enough to think, “Oh my gosh. Mommy and daddy are having sex.”

And, as most pediatricians now recommend keeping babies in rooms with their parents until at least a year, we’d imagine that many, many babies all over the world have been privy to, um, the intimacies of their parents’ lovemaking.

But where is the line drawn? Many say that sex can and should wait until the baby is not attached, but in Maile’s case, where she says he is attached 24-7 — what then? Others compare this scenario to breastfeeding one’s baby while in the shower — you do what you’ve gotta do to make sure the baby is fed and healthy.

Related: Study Shows How the Stress of Motherhood Impacts Sex Life

Research suggests most memories don’t typically form as long-lasting concepts that can be recalled until about nine months.

It’s a slippery slope, really, as many, including me, find ourselves scratching our heads and thinking, “Well, who of us hasn’t done _____ while nursing the baby just to keep him content?” While we simultaneously think, “But sex…there’s such a blurred line because of the intimacy of the act.”

More, how is this to be judged as okay or not? As Maile said, the baby was sleeping, completely unaware, and sex is as natural an act as nursing one’s baby.

Many still see breastfeeding as a sexual act, or at the very least, sexualized because it includes the (gasp) breast. Which, to a degree, we can understand because breasts are often very important body parts when it comes to sex.

But they are more important (and many would argue, most important) when it comes to feeding one’s baby, a concept Maile has been very vocal about since she began airing her videos.

What do you think?

Photo: Tasha Maile