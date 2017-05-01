Mother Kicked Out Of Nordstrom Bathroom For Breastfeeding

A Utah mom was asked to leave a bathroom while nursing her baby because it made another customer uncomfortable. A bathroom.

It seems like a regular occurrence these days — a mother is nursing her baby, and somebody gets upset. Story after story is reported about mothers asked to leave some place, or to cover up when nursing their newborn, but this mother out of Utah was asked to leave a bathroom, and we are left shaking our heads in disbelief.

Ana Davis was shopping at a Nordstrom Rack in Centerville, Utah with her sweet baby girl Mia. Mia, as babies do, wanted to eat. Davis chose to look for a more private place to feed Mia than the store, though the laws in her state (and 48 others, as well as the District of Columbia) give her legal right to feed her baby pretty much anywhere she pleases.

Thinking she was being private and considerate, she stepped in the bathroom and sat in one of the lobby chairs to nurse baby Mia. Imagine her surprise when a few minutes later, Davis was asked to leave the bathroom and instead, feed Mia in a changing room.

Yes, you read that right. Someone asked her to leave the bathroom, of all places, because apparently someone had made a complaint that they were not comfortable using the bathroom while a mother was nursing her baby.

Yeah, imagine how mothers feel nursing their babies in the same room people take a poop, for crying out loud.

Davis said she was embarrassed, and told her husband Joel about it when they returned home. Davis’s husband contacted Nordstrom because he was appalled that his wife and child had been kicked out of the bathroom — a place his wife thought would be private and safe from people complaining about her nursing.

Nordstrom Rack’s store manager apologized, and said that all employees would be told proper procedure, but the Utah couple isn’t as worried about store employees knowing a nursing mother’s rights as much as they are the general public knowing that mothers can nurse anywhere. That is the reason they are sharing their story, and what they want everyone to know.

And so, we continue to share these stories with them, for the same reason. So people finally get it through their heads that feeding one’s baby is as natural as breathing, and certainly not something that needs to be hidden.

