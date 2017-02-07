This Mom is Outraged After Daycare Worker Breastfeeds Her Son

A North Carolina mother, Kaycee Oxendine, wants police to press charges against her child’s daycare worker, who was caught breastfeeding the child without Oxendine’s permission.
Oxendine works at Carrboro Early School as a pre-kindergarten teacher. On Friday, she was told that her son was constipated, and asked if he could be breastfeed by the daycare worker in the nursery. Oxendine said no.
Oxendine told ABC11, “She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? …And I said no, that’s nasty.”
After the exchange, Oxendine looked at video footage that showed the daycare worker putting Oxendine’s baby to her breast and breastfeeding him for several seconds.
Later that evening, Oxendine had to rush her son to UNC Hospital because he was throwing up. The boy is lactose intolerant.
The daycare worker was let go, but Oxendine wants her to face more severe consequences. She told ABC11, “To me, a criminal act was committed against him… Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick because he’s lactose. So you’ve put something in his body that his body can’t digest.”
Carrboro police are investigating, but so far no charges have been filed.