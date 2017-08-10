Mothering is (Finally) on Instagram!

by on

For beautiful photos of the crazy-wonderful journey of motherhood, follow our Instagram page.We know, we know, it’s taken us forever, but Mothering has finally joined Instagram! For beautiful photos of the crazy-wonderful journey of motherhood, follow our page.

If you want your photo and story featured on our Instagram page, you can tag/mention us on Instagram (@mothering_mag), or email your photo to: social@mothering.com, subject: “Mothering Instagram Photo.”

We’re looking for photos that depict the joys and challenges experienced by all sorts of mamas — pregnancy, birth, feeding, skin-to-skin, family life, everything related to your motherhood journey! Every mama has her own story, and we want to hear all about it.

Don’t forget to give us some background info on the photo(s) you submit. 


