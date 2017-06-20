Video: Mothering Unboxes the Baby Jogger City Tour Stroller

Check out our unboxing video for the Baby Jogger City Tour.Recently, Mothering received the Baby Jogger City Tour stroller. Instead of going straight to a review, we’ve decided to jump on the YouTube bandwagon and make an unboxing video.

If you look at Baby Jogger’s website reviews, parents are praising the Baby Jogger City Tour stroller for being light and easy to set up. We managed to get our hands on one, and asked our urban-dwelling friends, Scott and Julie, to unbox it for us.

Accompanied by their adorable daughter, Stella, they prove how easy and quickly you can assemble this bad boy.

Note: Mothering.com was NOT compensated for this review. We provide unbiased feedback of the products we receive, and share products we think our readers will enjoy using or learning about.


mothering
mothering
Mothering.com is the leading online community for naturally minded moms. We believe that by providing you with the perfect mix of been-there inspiration, practical advice, expert opinion, and up-to-date information, Mothering.com empowers women to make informed choices that honor the unique needs of their family.

