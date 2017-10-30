Mothers Are Neurologically Wired to Feel Empathy for Their Children

Nothing hurts more than watching your child in pain. A new study confirms that a mother feels her child’s distress as though it were her own.
It’s nearly impossible to describe the intense love that a mother feels for her child. With that love, however, comes an enormous sense of responsibility. While parenting brings numerous challenges, perhaps the most difficult is the realization that you can’t protect your children from pain.
A new study from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shows just how neurologically deep a mother’s love is. Utilizing brain imaging, the researchers aimed to capture empathy processing between mothers and their adolescent children.
Related: Every Living Creature: Teaching Peace Through Empathy
While being scanned in an MRI machine, the subjects were asked to imagine themselves in a distressing situation. They were then asked to imagine their mother or child in the same stressful scene. Their scans were then examined for neural pattern similarities, using the multi-voxel pattern approach.
The study found that mothers experienced high “self-child overlap,” meaning that a particular area of their brain showed the same reaction to distress, regardless of whether the imagined stress occurred to them or their child. This overlap occurred irrespective of the quality of the relationship between the mother and the child.
Related: Positive Parenting is Often the Best Approach for Teens
The adolescents, on the other hand, showed significantly less self-mother overlap. In fact, the overlap depended on family relationship quality. Teens who had stronger relationships with their mothers experienced greater distress when imagining their mothers in pain than those with weaker connections to their mothers. .
The study was small, with only 22 participants. However, it clearly illustrates that mothers have a strong biological capacity to feel unconditional empathy for their children.