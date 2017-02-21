What is MTHFR and Why Does it Matter for Your Health?

MTHFR stands for ‘methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase.’ It’s a gene that produces an enzyme, converting folic acid to folate. This process allows for methylation, which controls the function of cells and detoxifies the body.
When my husband started seeing a doctor of osteopathy (D.O.) for symptoms of his autoimmune diseases, she ordered blood tests to get a clear picture of all the issues in his body. One of the things she tested was the function of his MTHFR gene. She found it to be mutated and explained how that may affect his bodily functions.
Since then, I’ve gained a new appreciation for understanding the MTHFR genetic mutation. Over the years, I’ve met other people dealing with the same issue, and I see more research being released about this important subject.
How can an MTHFR gene mutation affect the body?
The gene can be mutated in various ways depending on whether each parent passes a mutated gene or a healthy gene. Research is still being done to understand how the variations may affect a person, but a large myriad of symptoms have been linked to the MTHFR genetic mutation.
According to Dr. Doni Wilson, if the methylation process is not working properly, it could also be disrupting nutrient absorption and processes. This can result in anxiety, fatigue, brain fog, increased risk of cancers, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes.
Michelle Corey, an autoimmune recovery expert, explains that the gene mutation can negatively affect the body’s stress response, the ability to detoxify heavy metals, increased inflammation, the repair of DNA and damaged cells, the balancing of brain chemistry and the immune response.
Specifically regarding women during childbearing years, the MTHFR genetic mutation can also cause fertility issues, difficult pregnancies and some birth defects.
How can you be tested for the mutation?
There are a few options available. Talk to your doctor about their preferred testing methods and if they have a solid understanding of the MTHFR mutation. If you’d like to order your own test, check out Nutrigenomic Testing. Nutrahacker can also help you determine which supplements may be helpful or harmful depending on your test results.
What are some first steps to aiding the body if the mutation is present?
- Eat plenty of dark leafy greens to get natural folate.
- Reduce stress, smoking and alcohol, all of which add toxins to the body.
- Avoid processed foods and vitamins that include synthetic folic acid. This can be toxic to a body that cannot convert folic acid to folate.
- Take B6, B12 and riboflavin vitamins.
- Take a high quality probiotic to support absorption of good nutrients.
- Exercise and get good sleep to support the body’s detoxification process.
If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms, consider getting tested for this genetic mutation. Just knowing what your body needs is the first step to regaining your health.
