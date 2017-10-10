My 4 Favorite Babywearing Choices for a Newborn

Babywearing is a lifesaver for parents, especially if you have a high-needs baby or multiple kids. Here are some great choices for newborn babies.
As soon as I conceived my first child, I knew I wanted to try babywearing. It made sense, to me, that parents should keep their babies close to their body. Unfortunately, there were less options almost eight years ago. Times have changed, and the amount of options we have now can feel overwhelming.
With our fourth baby on the way, I am making the decisions about what we want to use for our next newborn. It feels as if we have tried it all, and a few favorites rose to our top choices with our last baby. Here are my favorite choices for babywearing with a newborn.
1. Moby Wrap
For those on a budget, the Moby Wrap is a lifesaver. It does have a slight learning curve and long straps that tend to drag on the ground. I used it for all of my newborn babies, and they loved it. Breastfeeding in the Moby Wrap is rather difficult, so I always removed it fully. Babies love the snugness and comfort offered by the Moby.
2. Nesting Days
If you like the idea of a Moby Wrap but want something easier, Nesting Days is an amazing choice. The design will remind you of a shirt, and it allows mothers (and fathers) to have ample skin to skin time at home. Out and about, you wear it over your clothes. It is much easier to put on, and mothers can breastfeed with some adjustments. Created by a doula, I think you’ll love Nesting Days as much as I do. The price is higher, unfortunately!
3. Ring Slings
There are dozens of great ring slings, so I’m not going to select a brand. I have used Sakura Bloom and Tula Ring Slings. However, there are many choices, so don’t feel limited. Ring slings are great for summer babies. My son born in the middle of July lived in a linen ring sling for weeks. They are great for breastfeeding discreetly. There is a slight learning curve, but nothing like the Moby Wrap. Ring slings are budget friendly because you can find them in all price ranges.
I love a soft structured carrier. I’ve used a few brands, such as the Ergo Baby. The Baby Tula brand is my personal favorite. Their newest carrier is called the Free-to-Grow, and it offers adjustments which allow the parent to use the carrier from 7lbs up to 45lbs! That is an impressive weight range, making it a solid investment for your child. While the price is higher, you do get a lot of use! Also, breastfeeding in the Tula is fairly easy with a bit of trial and error. I’ve breastfed my babies starting early in the Tula!
I would love to hear from other parents. What are your favorite picks for babywearing with a newborn?