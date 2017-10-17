My Child Is Being Bullied, And the School Won’t Help

Childhood bullying is an epidemic. Our children face bullying of proportions most likely never seen before as we live in an age of technology and cyberbullying to accompany real-life torture.
You’d hope that your child’s school would be a safe place, but…what if it isn’t? What if the school refuses to make it so? How do you protect your child?
I need to start off by saying that I spent many, many years of my adult life advocating for children in a classroom. I’ve seen bullying of children by other children and adults in charge, and I’ve been sickened as I’ve heard excuses like, “Kids will be kids,” and “We can’t baby them forever.”
The main reason I no longer teach in the school system is that I could not spend another minute in an institution that says it is committed to children and yet day after day, I saw just the opposite. I know, that’s harsh from a teacher, but let’s be real. It’s all too often true. And if you ask any parent of a child who’s been bullied, my money says you’d hear the same.
So, what can you do when your child is bullied, and the school is not helping? By this, I mean that you’ve contacted your child’s teacher and know that either her/his hands are tied or she/he isn’t as concerned about the issue as you are because the bullying continues. I also mean that you’ve gone to the principal of the school, still to little or no avail and your child still is fearful of being bullied. What do you do then?
Most importantly, don’t be intimidated. Hearing, “This is all we can do,” from the principal may sound about as official as it gets, but it’s not. You politely tell the principal you’re very sorry to hear that, but will be moving on. And then, you do. Go to the county/district office and bring attention to the issue there. Go right on up to the superintendent if you have to. There’s not a school on this planet that claims to ‘be okay’ with bullying, and yet, if they don’t do something to protect your child from it, then their actions are speaking louder and you’re totally justified going higher.
Don’t like what your district superintendent’s office has to say? Go higher. Go to the state superintendent’s office. The more people you can copy in an email, the better.
On that, document everything! If you have conversations by phone with people, follow up with an email in which you say you are simply clarifying the details of the conversation and want to be sure they correct any errors. When we have documentation that clearly shows our child’s best interests and rights are not being protected, it’s funny how things get worked on rather quickly.
And that’s mainly because that documentation and lack of action make such a big splash on social media and in the news, which is where you’d go next–take your story to social media and every reporter who’ll listen to you within 100 miles. People become invested in stories, whether they are theirs or not, and there is nothing that angers a mob more than a child being bullied (which is ironic because you’d think that it’d anger the mob of administrators at the school, right?).
Sadly, you’d be shocked at how quickly action is taken when it seems the community is demanding something being done. And while it’s not right that it takes that to make something change, don’t be afraid to do it for your child. Trust me. When school administration has to start answering to the media? Things happen quickly.
None of this needs to have any animosity, either. You are your child’s advocate, and the best she’ll ever have. You can kindly and politely go about the business of protecting your child, and I always advise catching flies with honey instead of vinegar. That said, if the sugar isn’t working, don’t be afraid to pull out the vinegar.
Public schools work for you and your child. And that means keeping her safe at all costs.