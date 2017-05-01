My Depression: The Part Below the Water’s Surface

I have suffered with anxiety and depression since I was a teen. It’s not who I am, but it’s always there.

I am the mother of two children, ages 11 and eight, and we make each other laugh, a lot. I have a journalism degree and worked for 15 years before going back to school to earn a Health Sciences degree in midwifery. I am a writer and an entrepreneur. I am an introvert who avoids big crowds, but I shine in small groups.

I am empathetic, caring, sarcastic, loving, giving, and have a knack for bad puns. I love design of all sorts – interior design, architecture, furniture, graphic design, fashion. I read books, fiction mostly. I love to cook when it’s for someone who appreciates it (everyone but my children), and sometimes I bake and decorate fancy cakes.

I know my way around a power tool and have done much of my own home renovation projects. I am an intersectional feminist and am raising my daughter and son with that guiding philosophy. I am in love with the idea of love, romance, and happily-ever-after, but I’m too pragmatic (jaded?) to really believe in any of it. I am an optimist and work really hard at it.

I have been living with anxiety and depression since I was a teen.

Sometimes, I can see a trigger in the distance, and I can dodge the bullet. Other times – the bad times – there is no trigger but I know my depression is coming out of remission and it’s terrifying. It comes at me from the side, slow and creeping, bit by bit, day by day, taunting me with its imminence and inevitability, tortuous in its slow but unrelenting pace.

In those days leading up to a depressive state, I can feel it seeping in, finding the mesh in my resolve, creeping in like dry ice across the bottom of a dance floor, gradually hiding everyone’s feet as they move, unable to escape it. I’m scared as it stealthily moves in because I hate it so much.

I try to hold it off. My dancing is the board games I play with my children before bedtime, the jokes I make with friends over pints at the bar, the walks I take down by the boardwalk in the sun or at dusk. In those moments, I forget about it and I feel healthy, strong, vibrant, happy, momentarily distracted.

Then, I am home alone, my children away or asleep, my friends with their loved ones, my body heavy and immobile, and I realize the depression didn’t stop creeping when I wasn’t looking, that it kept insidiously snaking its way around me, making it harder and harder to breathe. My distractions were no more effective in making it go away than closing my eyes would be at holding off dry ice.

There’s the side of me that everyone sees, like the part of the iceberg that’s visible above the water. But, I feel the heavy weight of me underneath, hiding from view. If I’m out somewhere, it whispers to me that I’d better get home quick, that I’d better get somewhere private so I can drop my outside skin, collapse and cry.

So, I make my polite and charming excuses, dole out warm and friendly hugs (genuine, but fragile), and retreat with a joke, a smile, and a final kiss on the cheek, while counting down the seconds until I can be alone in my car, inside my front door, closed blinds, phone on silent.

If I’m home, plans get cancelled, work doesn’t get done though deadlines loom, and it takes every single ounce of energy I have to enter the outside world, pick up my kids, and pretend I’m not in pain.

It’s such an enigma, this depression thing. It’s missing your friends, and telling them so, but not being able to actually do anything about it because you feel paralyzed.

It’s being scared and worried and sad that you’re going to lose those connections because you’re not capable of nurturing them in the way they deserve, feeling angry at yourself for being ‘selfish’ and ‘self-indulgent’ and then remembering to be kind to yourself and to remember that this isn’t you, it’s the illness.

I’ve learned that some people don’t get it. Some people take it personally, and I can understand that — it’s hard to believe something that you can’t see, to assign it your own interpretations.

For the most part, though, I’m pretty good at this now, much better than I used to be. I have mastered the social facade: the smiling, funny, outgoing, warm me. Ironically, it’s my own learned skill at living with it, at masking it, at being socially competent, that makes it difficult even for those closest to me to remember how much it haunts me every single day.

For people who are more peripheral in my life, it is even harder to understand or believe. I am open about this affliction – my contribution to breaking down its stigma – but when I tell people that I suffer with depression and social anxiety, I am usually met with skepticism, overt doubt, and suspicion, as though I’m telling them I was abducted by aliens.

They might explain to me that they, too, feel sad sometimes, but then they realize how much they have to be grateful for. To me, this is no better than telling someone with lung cancer that you had bronchitis once. I do not want to feel defensive about being sick. I do not WANT to be depressed. I do everything in my power to fight it, daily.

When people question me, challenge me, or passive aggressively tell me I’m ungrateful, it is tiring and hurtful. I sometimes wish this illness wasn’t so invisible, that it showed up in my blood work or as a broken bone, just so that I was readily believed and so I could feel legitimate. If you’re missing a leg, or are suffering with cancer, no one forgets it just because you’re smiling.

They will help you over the rough terrain, be understanding when some days are harder than others, not expecting you to run the same course as everyone who is healthy. But, with depression, people forget you are sick because a smile seems like the opposite of your illness when, really, it’s not the opposite at all.

There are days, weeks, or months when my depression is in remission and I feel so incredibly alive and like myself, free of constraints. In those periods, even I can almost believe that it is just in my mind, that maybe it won’t come back. Yet, there is always a constant underlying fear, a nervous looking over my shoulder, waiting for it to return.

And there are these moments: I’ll be feeling fine, or even good, and then suddenly there’s this flicker of it, a flash that flits in, grabs me hard, and then disappears. It’s terrifying because I don’t know if it means I’m on the cusp of a bigger takeover or if it was just a moment, maybe triggered by a song, or something I remember, or by fatigue.

When this happens, I rally, blinking fast and shaking my head, tell myself it was nothing and throw myself into something – writing, cleaning, finding a podcast to blow away the dust of that flicker. The rest of my day, my week, I can get through uninterrupted.

In these healthy times, though, I have a choice about how I think and act and so I choose not to let the fear dominate – that’s the optimist in me. I am so grateful for this choice and I make the best of these periods, trying to learn, grow, work, and play to the fullest. It’s my best defense against the depression because I don’t know when it will wake up again.

Photo Credit: Eutah Mizushima