My Water Birth Experience: Third Time’s the Charm

Water birth is steadily gaining popularity among birthing women. I just went through my third labor using water to manage the sensations. Each time I used a birthing tub in a different way, and each time it became a more effective tool for managing labor.
My First Baby
My first baby was born at a lovely birth center with a very wise and experienced midwife. She highly suggested I consider delivering in the water. She said most women she knew who gave birth in the water once, only want to have subsequent babies in the water. So when I arrived in active labor, they filled up the inflated birth pool. It was nice and deep, but getting the temperature just right was tricky because it had to be filled with a hose and then cooled down with ice.
I labored in it for a couple of hours, but it was not the “midwife’s epidural” I expected it to be. I felt a constant pressure in my lower back (back labor) and the water did not seem to relieve it. The midwives put a towel over the side of the tub and I kept my forearms on it, but because the tub was plastic and bulbous, it was difficult to find a comfortable position. I sat in a froggy position, which I believe encouraged the baby to move down and sped up contractions, but I still felt a constant back ache.
Toward the end of labor, I got out of the tub, and the midwives put a heating pad on my back. That was actually so much more comforting than the water! So I just stayed on the bed and delivered my (over nine pound) baby on the bed. He had a nuchal hand (his arm crossed his chest and his right hand was up by his left ear), which explained the back pain — I was feeling his elbow and forearm in my back. In the end, this particular tub just did not end up being a great aid for this particular labor.
My Second Baby
My second baby was born at a birth center in a new town with another wonderful midwife. She asked at one of my early appointments if I planned to have a water birth this time. I remember expressing indifference about it. I was open to it if it worked out, but I was not determined to deliver in the water. This birth room housed a beautiful corner tub with a window on front for the midwives to look through.
I arrived at the birth center just about fifty minutes before delivery and basically all of that time was spent in the tub. The time passed quickly though, and the water felt better this time — no back pain! The temperature was easily adjusted since this tub was not free-standing and had an actual faucet. I knelt through transition and the pushing stage with my forearms resting on the edge of the tub. But the water was just about waist deep and the tub was hard on my knees and forearms.
Though the birth went smoothly and was overall, incredible, the tub was not what I credited for making it so. My baby was delivered into my own arms with my midwife and husband standing nearby. Looking back, the supportive environment was the most comforting tool I used during that labor.
Over the past several years, I’ve read dozens, maybe hundreds, of birth stories and watched more birth videos than I can count. Every once in a while I would hear a woman recall getting into the water as the moment when labor changed — as a place of deep relaxation and relief. I knew I had not experienced that yet.
But with my third labor and delivery, I can now say I know what they meant.
My Third Baby
My husband and I arrived at the same birth center with the same midwives we were with for our second child. The setting was so similar: same room, same hour of the night, same faces plus one new midwife-in-training. But this time, the corner tub had been replaced with a deep pedestal tub. My midwife had explained a few weeks prior that a new tub was being installed, and she hoped I would not be disappointed the old tub was gone.
I guess the sentimentality of the corner tub did enter my mind, but since I did not think of the tub as something to rely on for major comfort, I figured as long as there was water that was a soothing temperature, I would be equally as pleased to use it. Mostly, I just wanted to be able to catch my own baby again, if possible.
What I did not know was that this tub was much deeper. I got into the tub not long after we arrived, as my contractions were around two minutes apart. My legs were sore from going on several walks trying to encourage my overdue baby to start labor that entire week, and the water instantly soothed those sore muscles. I instinctively sat sideways in the tub so I could face my husband, who was kneeling beside the tub with his arms extended out to my knees, and I crossed my feet.
The warm water hit just under my shoulders. Moments before I had been quivering and rocking through transition, but as I sunk into the tub, the warm water enveloped me and I remember just melting. I laid my head back on the curved edge behind me and rested my hands on my husband’s arms. I felt comforted in every way and as the contractions rolled through my body, I felt elated. Oxytocin was pouring through my system and I rode each wave on a high.
This was water birth at its finest. I was so relaxed and full of joy. I laughed through the pushing contractions, and my baby was again brought to my chest by my own hands.
I know water birth is not the only way to bring a baby into the world, and that so many elements can make a birth magical.
But moments after the delivery as I handed my new, vernix-covered baby over to my husband and my midwife helped me out of the tub, I looked her in the eye and said confidently, “I totally approve of this new tub. It was amazing.”