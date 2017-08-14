Natural Birth or Not, We Need to Be Educated About Interventions

I started teaching a childbirth class in 2013 and since then, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what I believe and what I teach. Specifically, if I believe our bodies were made to deliver babies naturally, why do I think anyone needs to be educated about it? If it’s such a natural process, shouldn’t it just work itself out?
While I believe there are many benefits to natural birth, our current maternity care system is not set up in a way that routinely supports it. I also know that interventions are often necessary, so we talk in class about how they work and the options parents have when they need or choose an intervention. Whether a mom’s birth goes according to plan or deviates completely, I believe there is great power in knowing about medical interventions.
As I’ve talked with dozens of moms over the past few years about their birth experiences, there is a common thread in our conversations. Those moms who felt involved and respected during their births seem to be content and empowered by their experience, whether the birth went as planned or not. But moms who were confused, belittled or uninvolved in the birth process seem more disconnected and disappointed.
Sometimes I’ll hear parents say they would like to have a natural birth, but they don’t commit to any kind of preparation and sometimes do not even speak at length with their doctor about their plans. There are so many roadblocks that can come up and totally derail a plan, but parents may still have options, if they advocate for themselves.
In pregnancy, health issues may arise that are out of our control: pre-eclampsia, placenta previa and gestational diabetes are just a few common ones. Moms should know the symptoms and risks of these conditions, be made aware of any preventative measures if they exist and if a surgery or induction is necessary, the steps and expectations for that process should be made clear. Induction is so common in our culture, even without an evidence-based reason, moms need more support and information than is usually offered before consenting.
Inducing labor may seem harmless, but it carries a myriad of risks. So if a couple is planning a natural birth and suddenly faced with an induction, they can do so with confidence if they know about ways to avoid an unnecessary induction, natural ways to encourage labor, the drugs that will be offered and how to use them. I’ve known of several moms who chose cervical ripeners and no pitocin and others who used a low dosage of pitocin, then turned it off when her body took over.
Moms may have more options than they realize, even in those circumstances.
If a labor lasts for days, a mom could benefit from an epidural so she can rest and then have the energy to push her baby out. I’ve seen some women avoid surgery by doing so. Even in a surgery, moms can advocate for a family-centered experience. Moms can ask to have the drape lowered so she can watch her baby emerge from the womb. She can ask for skin-to-skin time and even breastfeed on the operating table.
The baby can have delayed cord clamping and stay with parents for bonding without being immediately removed for tests and bathing. These practices and more can change a couple’s outlook on the entire birth experience to be positive and bonding, rather than sterile or routine. Moms have more options than they realize, even in those circumstances.
There is another major benefit to knowing about drugs for labor augmentation and pain medication or even surgeries: that knowledge can help mothers be less judgemental of each other. When women share birth stories from very different perspectives of the process, it can be difficult to relate to each other. But when moms understand the challenges of birth and know how interventions can be used appropriately and wisely, they can offer each other understanding and encouragement.
Someone who experienced a smooth labor with no hiccups can still show compassion for a mom whose labor required serious intervention. And the opposite is true, as well. If a mom is planning a medicated birth, she can gain so much from learning about the natural process. Chances are she will have to experience some parts of labor without pain medication, so having some coping skills will benefit her, even if only briefly. But she may also gain an understanding of why women would prefer to avoid interventions, if possible.
A mom’s resolve to have a natural childbirth may seem to some the result of her ignorance, but for many it is the result of thorough research and planning. Expectant parents can hold to the goal of a natural birth and still become informed about options, even in the case of unexpected interventions. Couples can then discuss the “what ifs” of labor, speak with their care providers and feel at peace that there is a backup plan in place and then continue to envision the birth as planned.