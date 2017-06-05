Natural Remedies for Summer’s Common Woes

Beautiful summer days beg us to spend more time outdoors. While this is quite a boon for body and mind, some annoyances may come with it. Luckily there are natural remedies available to help out.
Ahhh summertime. Beach trips. Sunshine. Cook outs. Chasing fireflys and… Mosquito bites? Bee stings?!
Summer’s various offerings are a quick reminder that nothing is flawless. Because of that, I created a round up of potential summer woes and some tips for what you and your family can do about them.
1. Recognize Poison Ivy
First things first, are you confident you can identify poison ivy? I will never forgot an unfortunate incident in biology class years ago. Our class was asked to bring a few plants inside for a project, and one unlucky classmate unknowingly did hers on poison ivy. Yikes! Although not everyone is allergic to this nuisance plant, over 80% of the population is, so it best avoided!
Here are some key characteristics of this pesky, poisonous plant:
- It has three leaves per stem, and the base where they connect to the stem will be red. Teach the kiddos this fun rhyme — “leaves of three, let them be!”
- It has asymmetrical leaves which often have a notched, or v-shaped, indentation in them.
- It is a vine — it can grow along the ground or grow up in the trees.
- The color may vary — young, spring leaves may have a reddish tint, while the leaves are typically green in the summer. In the fall, the leaves may change to a red, yellow, or orange hue.
Should you or your little one come into contact with poison ivy, wash the area with soap and water immediately (it may be wise to take a shower since the oils from the plant — known as urushiol — can “splash” if the plant is wet). Don’t forget to scrub anything else that may have touched poison ivy too, such as shoes or pants.
If you do find yourself with a rash, there are a few natural remedies that can help:
- Cool baths with an oatmeal-base or baking soda may provide relief.
- Jewelweed, or impatiens capensis, is a plant containing natural chemicals that are known for neutralizing the effects of skin-irritating plants such as poison ivy, poison oak, and stinging nettle. Jewelweed often grows in the very woods that poison ivy does, usually near damp areas, such as streams. It has oval leaves and trumpet-shaped flowers (typically yellow or orange with red dots).
If we spot jewelweed on a hike we will usually take some leaves along with us. The leaves crush easily and can be “rubbed” into areas that may be exposed to poison ivy. There are many jewelweed oils and extracts available on the market for purchase, or you can try making your own. I once read about making a jewelweed tea to soak in after a rash has already developed!
Keep in mind that jewelweed is most often used topically as a preventative before you go into areas where poison ivy is likely. While this plant can help protect you from developing a reaction to poison ivy, it should not be substituted for good ol’ soap and water after knowingly coming into contact.
- Chilled Cucumber: To soothe itching, try holding a chilled cucumber slice or watermelon rind to the affected area(s).
- Cold compresses made with apple cider vinegar or brewed black tea are also known to be soothing.
2. Remove Splinters
Walking barefoot on porches may lead to a few splinters this summer. Here are some tricks for making removal easier and needle free.
- Apple Cider Vinegar: Try soaking the affected area in apple cider vinegar for a few minutes before attempting removal.
- Epsom Salt soaks may also be helpful.
- Banana Skin Poultice: Cut a banana peel into several small squares (in case you need more than one). Use medical tape to place the peel on the affected area (pulp side down) and leave on overnight. This should help bring your splinter to the surface for easier removal.
3. Sunburn
Don’t forget to lather on the sunscreen when outdoors, however should you forget to reapply, there are many cooling remedies available for sunburn.
- Cold Milk Compress: Soak a washcloth in a bowl of cold milk. Drain excess liquid off and then apply to the sunburn site.
- Aloe Vera: Having your own aloe plant on hand is quite helpful. To use, make long cuts down the middle of a few aloe leaves. Squeeze the aloe gel out of the leaves and apply to the burn. There are also many quality aloe vera gels available for purchase.
- Witch Hazel: Dip a cotton ball or two in witch hazel and dab over the burned area.
- Hydrate! Make sure to consume extra water to speed the sunburn healing process (dehydration is another summer woe to avoid as well).
4. Mosquito Bites
Mosquito bites are the worst and they seem to be especially annoying in our backyard this year. Should you find yourself with multiple itchy bites, give one of these natural remedies a try.
- Apple Cider Vinegar Soak: Take a dip in extra warm water with approximately two cups of apple cider vinegar diluted in the bath.
- Baking Soda Paste: Make a paste with baking soda and water, and then apply to any itchy bites.
- Peppermint Toothpaste: Add a dab of your natural toothpaste to the bite. Let dry and then wash off.
- Banana Peel: Apply the pulp side of a banana peel skin to your mosquito bite. Itch be gone!
If your summer woe is causing you summer worry, absolutely seek medical guidance! Fast! Some woes may be beyond natural remedy relief and will require immediate medical attention. For example, my husband had an awful encounter with poison ivy last summer (he did not realize he was in contact with it), and he rubbed both of his eyes while affected. It was not a pretty sight (for him, or us!) and a visit to the doctor was in order.