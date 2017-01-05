Natural Solutions: DIY Home Rosemary-Tea Tree Hand Sanitizer Gel

homemade hand sanitizer

It’s a do-it-yourself project that kills germs! Easy to make and cost-effective, this DIY Rosemary-Tea Tree Hand Sanitizer Gel is ideal for the whole family to use. 

This simple, effective and natural hand sanitizer solution is perfect for busy families on the go.  It has a pleasant scent and is much gentler on your skin than traditional, commercially produced varieties.  Try it out and see what you think!

DIY Rosemary-Tea Tree Hand Sanitizer Gel

Yields approx. 8 ounces.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 100% pure aloe vera gel
  • 1 tablespoon Witch Hazel
  • 25-30 drops Tea Tree oil
  • 8 drops Vitamin E oil
  • 10 drops Rosemary essential oil

Materials:

  • Recycled/Reusable squeeze or pump container(s): I like using four 2-ounce containers
  • Small syringe, medicine dropper or funnel: To transfer gel to container

Instructions:

  1. Combine the Tea Tree, Rosemary, and Vitamin E oils in a small bowl.
  2. Add Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera gel to oil mixture, and mix well.
  3. Transfer gel mixture to container using syringe medicine dropper or funnel.
  4. Squeeze a pump onto palm of hand and distribute evenly by rubbing hand together.

Megan Devine
Megan Devine
Megan Devine is a mama of four, kindergarten teacher, beekeeper, soap-maker, and chicken-tender who is fueled by strong cups of coffee and the passion and desire to teach and learn. She blogs at www.kidsandeggs.com.

