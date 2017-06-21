Nearly 1,300 U.S. Children Die From Firearm Fatalities Each Year

Nearly 1,300 U.S. children die of gunshot wounds every year, while nearly 6,000 are treated for gunshot wounds, according to new research from the journal Pediatrics.
Experts are citing this information as even more reason to back gun safety and education in the country.
New data from 2002 to 2014 shows that almost 1,300 children die every year in America from gun-related injuries, while another 5,790 are wounded, often significantly, from gun-related incidents. Of those incidents, the research shows that a fifth are unintentional accidents where guns were being handled by children.
Researchers looked at national data regarding firearm injuries that resulted in deaths from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. They analyzed data for children under the age of 17, specifically related to gun-related issues and found that 53% of gun-related deaths were homicides, while another 38% were suicides. A shocking 71% of the injuries came from assault rifles.
The data also revealed that boys were responsible for 82% of all firearm deaths in children and 84% of all child-related, non-death firearm injuries (that were medically treated). African-American children were shown to have the highest rates of homicides by firearm, while white and Native American children had the highest rates of suicide using a firearm.
Researchers also looked at the different regions and states in the country and found that the District of Columbia and Louisiana had the highest rates of death in children due to firearms. The southern region of the U.S. had the highest concentrated rates of homicides with firearms, while Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Ohio, California, Nevada, Connecticut, Maryland and Pennsylvania also had significantly high firearm-related child homicide rates.
Several states, which included Delaware, Hawaii and Maine had fewer than 20 gun-related deaths. The research showed that gun-related suicides had no significant national concentrations, though previous research has shown that rural areas of the country tend to have higher rates than in urban areas.
The researchers also found that children between the ages of 13-17 were more than 12 times as likely to have a fatal gun injury than children who were 12 or younger. Lead researcher Katherine Fowler says that these are preventable injuries. Fowler is a behavioral scientist with the CDC, and says that the data shows significant reason for concern, but also encouragement.
She says that gun-related homicides in children significantly declined between 2007-20014, when compared to high rates from 2002-20017, and says that this is evidence that programs looking to prevent youth violence and promoting gun safety seem to be working.
Fowler says that the CDC has strategies for states and communities to help prevent these tragic deaths and injuries, and that the CDC is committed to the prevention of these deaths and disabilities in children.
Pediatrician Dr. Eliot Nelson says that the thought of removing guns from a home completely may not sit well with parents who keep guns for hunting or protection, but still, we can help ensure the safety of our children with safe storage and locking methods as givens for any gun in the home. More, Nelson agrees with Fowler that there is much information that can be used to help promote education and safe storage practices as a routine that would make a dent in these large numbers.
In an article with CNN, Stanford trauma surgeon Dr. Thomas Weiser says that gun violence can be compared to earthquakes. When people live in earthquake zones, much care and legislation is put into making the structures as earthquake-proof as possible. As he’s sadly treated many children who’ve suffered gun-related injuries and/or death, why we don’t make safer guns and enact safer gun laws on that same premise seems completely unreasonable to him.