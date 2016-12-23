New ACOG Recommendation: Delay Cord Clamping

The ACOG just released updated recommendations on cord clamping – they suggest delaying cutting the umbilical cord for up to one minute after birth.
Giving birth? New recommendations to doctors now suggest they wait to cut the umbilical cord, which is good news for your baby.
Dads, don’t worry — you’ll still get to cut the cord.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) just issued its updated recommendation on cord clamping, a holiday present of sorts.
The recommendation is to delay clamping and cutting of the umbilical cord for up to 1 minute after birth, instead of the typical timing of immediately post-delivery.
It may not seem like that big of a deal to wait a minute, but a lot of oxygen-rich blood can reach baby in that time through the umbilical cord, giving baby a boost during his first breaths of life.
In the womb, baby isn’t breathing — all of his oxygen is coming from blood oxygen through the umbilical cord. So his lungs are filled with amniotic fluid. Upon birth, certain heart valves close up and other bodily processes happen for baby to be able to inhale air for oxygen. The extra oxygen from cord blood supplements that transition.
The practice of immediately cutting the cord began in the 1950s and ’60s due to the idea that it reduced the amount of labor pain-relieving drugs reaching the baby. Before then, it was common practice for doctors to wait until the cord stopped pulsating before clamping.
Since that time, and actually before that time, both obstetricians and midwives, as well as other health care providers, have noted that immediate cutting of the cord led to weaker babies with a higher risk of iron deficiency anemia.
There was an assumption that snuck in there claiming that waiting to cut the cord could put the mother at risk of hemorrhage, but this has long been put to rest. There continues to be some debate as to whether waiting to cut the cord might increase the odds of developing jaundice, but this is already a very common occurrence in newborns and research through the years shows that the benefits to delayed cord clamping far outweigh this still-questioned risk.
The evidence-based benefits of delayed cord cutting for up to five minutes include:
- Less risk of iron deficiency anemia
- Reduced risk of blood transfusion
- Higher blood volume
- Enhanced neurodevelopment
So is 1 minute enough time? About 80 ml of blood is transferred to baby from the placenta in the first minute, while 115 mL of the total 200mL is supplied after 3 minutes. The World Health Organization recommends delaying cord clamping for 1 to 3 minutes. However, the ACOG cites the fact that the highest proportion of blood transfer occurs in the first minute.
Given the research out there, this new recommendation opens the door for birth practitioners to wait longer if the mother is willing, except in cases of newborn breathing difficulties or emergencies when cord clamping will continue to be immediate.
But for these exceptions, mothers and their newborns will still be able to enjoy skin-to-skin contact, delayed bathing, breastfeeding during the Golden Hour, and any of the other resurgence of natural birthing practices that are steadily making their way back into mainstream obstetrics.