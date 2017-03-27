New Baby Boxes Aim to Reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

In an effort to reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome rates, Alabama is joining Ohio and New Jersey in offering Baby Boxes. The effort is based on a Finnish model where expectant mothers get maternity packages to promote ‘safe sleeping practices’.
You are probably aware of Finland’s popular maternity package: Unofficially known as ‘Baby Boxes,’ the Finnish government provides expectant mothers with cardboard boxes that include clothing, blankets and other newborn supplies. The government model is one that is used as a prenatal incentive to help educate moms about what is to come when they bring their babies home.
The U.S. version of these boxes is a bit different, though. States like New Jersey, Ohio and now Alabama are offering boxes similarly put together, but to the parents of newborns in an effort to educate new parents about ‘safe sleeping’ practices.
Parents in these states watch online videos about SIDS and take short quizzes, and then are able to either pick the boxes up or have them mailed to them. The boxes double as bassinets with firm, foam mattresses and tight fitting sheets, and also include breastfeeding accessories, diapers, wipes and a onesie. For many parents unable to afford bassinets, these boxes are well-received.
The boxes are provided by the Baby Box Co., out of California, and are tailored to the various communities that they will serve.
Dr. Kathryn McCans, chair of New Jersey’s Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board says that the boxes are free in order to get information and education about safe sleeping practices to the communities.
In the U.S., there are approximately 3,500 sudden unexpected infant deaths a year. In 1994, after the launch of the Back To Sleep Campaign that encourages parents to put babies to sleep on their back, that rate dropped significantly, though researchers are seeing a slight upward change in recent years.
In Finland, the baby box program began 80 years ago as a response to the one in ten infant mortality rates the country had. Now Finland has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.
The videos include the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) safe sleep guidelines, which promote putting babies to sleep alone on a firm mattress, on their backs, with no toys or soft bedding to eliminate suffocation possibilities. The Baby Box Co. says the boxes are tested and meet all Consumer Product Safety Commission standards for bassinets, and can be used for the first six months of life, where the risk of SIDS is greatest between two and four months.
While many applaud the motivation, some worry that the process may be laborious and defeat its purpose — to educate without stigmatizing anyone. Dr. Kristy Watterberg is the chair of the AAP’s committee on the fetus and newborn and thinks the effort is great, but worries that the steps that come with going online, watching a video, taking a quiz, may be too complicated or unaccessible for those demographics who may benefit the most.
According to her, those who’d really benefit from these boxes unfortunately typically don’t have social structure to support their new parenthood and getting them to go through all that’s involved to get one may be tough. More, she also fears that new parents may see the videos as replacing the need for appropriate prenatal care, and that’s certainly one of the most important factors that goes into healthy baby rates.
A study that is in process at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia is looking at the information about SIDS, shaken baby syndrome and other topics mothers received postpartum and then were followed up with a phone call about those topics. The researchers found initially that 6.3% of the counseled mothers reported co-sleeping with their babies still. Though that rate is lower than the national average, which is 1.2%.
Dr. Megan Heere says that she believes those numbers may be attributed to new mothers not having a place for the baby to sleep other than in a co-sleeping situation. The study’s second phase introduced the baby box and redesigned the education component of the counseling. The results from follow-up counseling will be available in May.
Dr. Heere hopes that the rates will have dropped, but fears that the videos are not necessarily beneficial as they’d hope in that people can turn videos on, but not even pay attention to them. This again defeats the purpose of the boxes, and the videos, which promote breastfeeding to reduce SIDS as well.
Whether the boxes make a difference in sleeping habits or even education, the mere effort to take steps to ensure healthier babies and reduce U.S. infant mortality rates, which is woefully behind many first-world countries, could be a step in the right direction.<