New Breastfeeding App Lets You Chat with Lactation Specialists

Let’s be honest; breastfeeding is hard. The makers of Momseze knew this and created an app that lets you chat with lactation specialists over video, phone or text.
Breastfeeding has you tired and sore from birth. You haven’t slept more than two hours at a time. Your house is probably a wreck, and your nipples are sore. Like clockwork, every two hours your baby is hungry. The initial latch-on feels like needles shoot through your body.
Related: Why is Breastfeeding So Very HARD for So Many of Us?
New and experienced mothers have questions. Some babies have tongue or lip ties. Some mothers have other conditions that make breastfeeding harder. To make matters worse, your hospital LC didn’t help much, and you are on your own now.
Momseze Saves the Day
Momseze, launched last week, is a new telehealth service that puts breastfeeding mothers in contact with lactation specialists. You have the option to chat over video, text or the phone. Available on iPhone and Androids, Momseze has lactation consultants available 24-7 to answer your questions.
Related:New Telehealth Service Offers Video Lactation Consultation Services
There will be a cost to this app. If you want to have three-months of unlimited access, it will cost $249. If you want to have 25 minutes of on-demand help, it costs $39.99. Unfortunately, the cost will make it harder for lower income families to reach lactation consultants.
The Goal
Despite the cost, the goal of Momseze is great. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that around 81 percent of mothers attempt to breastfeed, but only 22 percent can do so exclusively for the first six months of life.
One of the main reasons that this percentage is so low is the lack of support. It can be painful to breastfeed. Many moms struggle to understand how to get their baby to latch. Mothers may have to go back to work and struggle to pump. The reasons are endless, but it comes back to one thing — these mothers lack support.
There is a great chance that these women don’t have supportive family and friends either. If you don’t have a family member or friend who exclusively breastfed their child, you don’t have a source of information or help. Often, family members will encourage you to try formula instead of fixing the issues.
Will Mothers Use It?
Time will tell if Momseze benefits mothers. If you live in a rural area, you will have contact with lactation consultants. At 3 a.m. when breastfeeding seems impossible, you can reach out for help immediately. While the price might limit who can use it, the option to have a video chat with help at any time of day will appeal to many mothers, even those who think they are experienced.
You never know, your next baby might not breastfeed so easily! If so, Momseze is there to help.
Photo Credit: Momseze