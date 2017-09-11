NPR Children’s Podcast Will Be A Hit With Parents Too!

A new podcast by Boston's NPR station WBUR is looking to capture your child's listening ears. In a world where screen time is a thing, and we look for ways to responsibly use it with our children, an NPR station out of Boston has created a new podcast guaranteed to hook children into a great story.

Screen-time monitoring for both time and content is necessary this day and age for our children. Many educators and caregivers say that even for educational purposes, not using screen time somehow seems tougher and tougher to do.

That’s why Boston’s NPR news station, WBUR, has created a podcast for children — Circle Round. Circle Round, which launches on September 18 will feature folktales from around the world, and some of theater, film and television’s biggest stars will narrate the stories.

WBUR knows that children are held captive by great stories, and listen intently to riveting tales. The stories will share how kindness, persistence, and generosity are universal themes that play in lives of families worldwide. The podcasts will be in five- to twenty-minute episodes and will incorporate original music as well.

The stories will be diverse and have various cultures represented, but what I love most is that each episode will offer discussion prompts for children and their families. Listening to stories from around the world and then discussing with your children how we all fit together? Yes, please!

If you are in the Boston area on September 24, you can be part of an interactive event at the Boston Children’s Museum at 2:00 p.m. And if you’d like to check Circle Round out before it launches, you can do so by going here. I’ve gone just this morning and let me tell you…after the difficulty we had getting a certain someone to get up on a cool Friday morning to go to school this morning, “It could always get worse,” narrated by Jason Alexander was phenomenal! I can’t wait for more!


