New Research Shows Long-Term Efficacy In Peanut Allergy Treatment

As peanut allergies in children become more and more prevalent, new research finds that an oral treatment for peanut allergies can be effective even four years after it’s been administered.
Researchers from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne said that 80% of the studied children who were given a probiotic with a peanut protein daily for 18 months were able to tolerate peanuts a month later without any allergic symptoms.
When the children were retested four years later, 70% still were able to eat peanuts with no side-effects or allergic reaction.
Professor Mimi Tang with the Institute is the lead researcher of the study and said that half the children of the study were regularly eating peanuts, while some still only did infrequently, but with no life-threat, as is often the case in peanut allergies.
Tang said that an important finding from this study is that children who do have allergies to peanuts were still able to eat them as if they did not have allergies and with no reaction. She also said this is the first time a treatment for peanut allergies has shown efficacy that lasted that long.
The research used a probiotic with the Lactobacillus rhamnosus strain, which has been shown to have possibility in preventing some allergic reactions. Peanut allergy is one of the most common reasons behind death from a food allergy, and has grown in prevalence at the greatest rate.
Tang’s team is now aiming to see whether or not the treatment improved the children’s life quality, saying that this information is a major step toward finding a treatment that works and lasts when it comes to the issues Western Society has with its food allergy epidemic.