Study: Pregnancy Stress Linked to Skin Conditions In Baby

New research has linked atopic eczema risks in children to their mother’s stress levels during pregnancy.
Researchers from The Medical Research Council Lifecourse Epidemiology Unit of the University of Southampton, England, assessed the stress levels of women before they were pregnant. A sub-group was also asked about psychological well-being. Then, researchers assessed approximately 3,000 babies who were born to surveyed women, and looked for signs of skin conditions when they were six months, and then again at 12 months.
Related: Study: Maternal Diet May Play a Major Role in a Baby’s Eczema Risk
Lead Researcher, Dr. Sarah El-Heis, said that maternal stress can release hormones that may have an effect on their baby’s immune response, which could then lead to increased risk in skin conditions like eczema, which are thought to be immune-system related.
They found that more than 1/3 of the mothers surveyed reported stress affected them ‘quite a lot’ or ‘extremely’ while they were pregnant, and an analysis showed that those mothers’ infants were 20% more likely to develop atopic eczema by the time they were 12 months old, when compared to the other babies in the study group. The study also theorized that stress and/or depression around the time of conception might also have impact on their children having eczema.
Related: Navigating Stress in Pregnancy
Keith Godfrey is a professor and Director of the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre in Nutrition. Professor Godfrey said that while more research should be done to analyze the association between postpartum mood levels and eczema in conjunction with preconception stress, for now, these findings are more evidence showing that a mother’s preconception health, mood and overall well-being does have an impact on their infant children.
This new information also stands to be used to develop ways to focus on maternal physical and psychological health, both preconception and during pregnancy, in order to possibly reduce risk rates for eczema and other immune-system issues in infants.
Photo Credit: NG/Flickr