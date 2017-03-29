New Treatment Gives Hope to Cancer Patients Who Want to Be Moms

A New York fertility doctor has come up with an innovative procedure that will allow women to get pregnant after they’ve gone through chemotherapy, without the use of assisted reproductive technology like artificial insemination or In Vitro Fertilization.
A cancer diagnosis in a woman of childbearing age can carry more punch than just the diagnosis itself. Often, chemotherapy to treat cancer leaves women infertile, and forced to turn to reproductive endocrinologists to help them get pregnant, if they are even able to at all.
In those situations, sometimes women freeze their eggs before treatment to undergo In Vitro Fertilization after in hopes of getting pregnant.
But now, a fertility doctor from New York has developed a procedure that would allow surgeons to slice part of the woman’s ovarian tissue — the tissue that contains her eggs — and freeze the tissue prior to the treatment. Then, once her chemotherapy is done, the tissue is transplanted back to the woman similarly to a skin graft, and her reproductive function would be restored, theoretically allowing her to achieve pregnancy with no further assistance.
Chemotherapy and radiation often needed for cancer treatment tremendously damage a woman’s ovaries and follicle supply. Typically, women have to resort to donor eggs and IVF if they didn’t harvest and freeze their own eggs before treatment. Even if they did, they still have to undergo the IVF process, which is often hard on a woman’s body and heart.
Many doctors will recommend a woman wait to try and get pregnant for at least six months after finishing chemotherapy so that damaged eggs can leave the body. Some doctors will even suggest waiting two to five years before trying to have a baby to see if the cancer returns and more treatment is needed.
Dr. Kofinas says his procedure will prevent women from having to wait that long, and will help restore hope for women who feel defeated by cancer.
Currently, the only place in the United States where he’s tested and performed the treatment is the Infertility Center of St. Louis in Missouri.
Dr. Sherman Silber is the leader of the center, and says that the success rate for delivering a baby conceived from the effects of this treatment is 75%.
He and Dr. Kofinas believe that the procedure has not caught on in the United States because reproductive endocrinologists who make big money with IVF would quite possibly lose a lot of business.
Photo: Janine/flickr