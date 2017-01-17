USDA Rule May Lead to Cheaper Organic Produce

Last week the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) introduced a new rule: Farmers transitioning to full organic certification may apply to label their produce “Transitional.”
Why is this good news? At first, the three-year organic certification process requires high input with minimal return — low organic yields and lower conventional produce prices. The hope is that more farmers will jump on the organic bandwagon to help increase the supply of organic food (due to the growing demand), which may lead to lower prices.
In addition to this benefit, there are also organic certification cost share programs that can ease the financial burden of becoming certified organic.
We all know that our little ones should be eating organic fruits and vegetables. Several studies, including one published by The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, show that pesticide exposure is significantly lower in children eating organic produce.
So why don’t we always buy and eat organic? Cost and availability are factors. Shopping around for childcare in my city, I only found one daycare center that offered organic milk and produce, and only a handful of daycare centers that allowed me to pack organic food for my son’s lunch.
When I first started my career as a dietitian, my focus was solely on increasing dietary intake of all fruits and vegetables. Now I understand that not all fruits and vegetables are created equal.
No longer can I sit back and pretend that access to quality food is equal and fair. Is a vegetable really as nutritious if it has been sprayed with harmful pesticides or grown in lead-contaminated soil? I am hopeful for more changes that will provide everyone with access to truly nutritious food.
I would love to know what you think. Farmers, do you see the National Certified Transitional Program as a benefit? Parents, do you purchase mostly organic foods?
