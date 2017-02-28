Finally! A Vagina Speaker That Allows Baby to Jam Out in Your Womb

If you’ve always wanted a speaker to put in your vagina, look no further! The BabyPod is a small speaker that you connect to your music device, and pop into your vagina. It’s accompanied by an app that gives you a list of the most “stimulating” songs for your baby.
The first five songs are free, the rest you have to buy.
The theory is that music played intra-vaginally is the best way to musically stimulate your unborn baby. According to a study (conducted by the developers of the product, mind you), fetuses that were exposed to music played in their mother’s vagina moved their mouth and stuck out their tongue more than babies who had music playing through a headset placed on the abdomen.
The website says that the BabyPod is scientifically guaranteed. I’m not really sure what that means. Guaranteed to play music in your vagina? What else could they possibly guarantee?
The BabyPod retails for $166. Here are my thoughts, for what they’re worth:
- It’s okay if your baby isn’t vocalizing in utero. It really is. The intrauterine environment is just perfect for your baby as it is – no need to amp it up. There’s plenty of time for vocalizing on the outside. I also have some pretty big doubts about whether learning to move your mouth and stick your tongue out in the womb has any long-term impact on your baby.
- If you want to connect with your baby in the womb, talk to him/her. Babies respond to their mother’s voice both in utero and after birth. And, go ahead and play music through your abdomen. They can hear that just fine, too.
- If you have $166 to spare, I say instead of spending it on a speaker to put in your vagina for a few months, spend it on actual speakers that you can play music through for many years after your child is born. Or, buy something else to put in your vagina, like a fancy new vibrator. When mommy is happy, everybody is happy.