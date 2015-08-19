No Strollers, No High Chairs: The Restaurant that Refused My Children Service

Tantrum in Middle of Egg Dying

For one year I was blessed with the opportunity to live in the absolutely beautiful Monterey, California. The weather is perfect, the scenery is gorgeous, and while tourism is present it isn’t overwhelming. During our brief stint as locals, one of our favorite tourist spots was Fisherman’s Wharf. The boardwalk is lined with restaurants, shopping, whale watching, and the busking that year-long good weather attracts.

I made it a personal goal to try as many popular Monterey restaurants as I could during my time there. On the list was a restaurant located on the beloved, touristy Fisherman’s Wharf. One day my family and I walked toward their restaurant and didn’t quite make it to the podium before we saw a large, red sign with the following announcement: “NO STROLLERS, NO HIGH CHAIRS, NO BOOSTER CHAIRS. Children crying or making loud noises are a distraction to other diners, and as such are not allowed in the dining room.”

I gaped. I looked toward the hostess who was eyeing my tots with repugnance and back at me with a look that clearly said, “I dare you to question the almighty sign.” Any place my children are so boldly unwelcome does not have my patronage. I left with my money. But if you think the owner cares about my money, you would be wrong. The policy was already a couple years old but the sign was new. I wasn’t the only one to notice it. A month or two later, local and national news stations started reporting on the restaurants blatant lack of cordiality.

Among local Facebook groups the news was shared and discussed. I was shocked to see just how many people supported the owner and his “rules.” Almost every poll I saw on these articles showed a majority of people supported and cheered on the policy. The arguments I heard generally went like this: “When my partner and I are on a much needed, planned, infrequent date, the last thing I want is some loud child with parents who don’t care ruining my experience.”

Let’s put aside the fact that never, in all my years of frequent dining out, have I ever had a child ruin anything for me. Even though I’ve had adults ruin my day, put me in bad moods, and treat me poorly; never have I been troubled by the goings-on of children. Let’s put that aside. Because maybe I’m lucky. Maybe I don’t bother easily. Maybe I’m able to focus my attention on my adult conversation with other adults because I’m an adult capable of such things, and maybe most people are not. I don’t know. So let’s tuck that away.

This restaurant’s policy (a restaurant located on a popular, self-proclaimed family friendly tourist attraction) and it’s public support saddens me. It’s a reminder of the growing trend and blatant total disdain adults have of children in public. Whether it’s in a restaurant, on a plane, or in line at a grocery store, children are expected to act like adults. If they don’t, the adult accompanying them is doing a poor job.

My flight out to Monterey was six hours. I had both my toddler and my baby, alone. We were reuniting with my military husband after six long weeks. I read every tip imaginable. I prepared a carry-on bag dedicated only to the distraction and consoling of my children for the flight. I wore the most nursing-accessible clothing I owned. I took care in scheduling the time of the flights. I could not have done more to ready myself or them. But still, they cried. Both of them. For the majority of the time in the air. I did everything I could to pacify them, feeling the heat of angry passengers directed my way.

All of my planning and preparedness accounted for nothing. Though I’m sure many passengers thought that I was just inconsiderate. I must have done something wrong in parenting for allowing the sounds of my children to reach their eardrums. What really happened is that my children behaved predictably and accordingly to their age. And they are not at fault for that. And I am not a defunct parent for it either.

My responsibilities are to my children. It’s my job to curb tantrums with loving grace. I do not feel responsible to keep them quiet and hidden for your serenity. My job is to tune into their needs, not tune into the temperature of the room and worry about whether or not it’s kid-tolerant. It’s my job to show them the world and demonstrate how to be a contributing member of society. It is not my job to explain myself to you about the mess of the day that resulted in their current bad mood.

And yes, I separate my child when he is in full melt down. That wasn’t just for you. That was for me and my child, so that I can attempt to address their emotions so we can attempt to try social communing again. But it’s going to happen. It just is. They are emotional, loud beings. If that bothers you, maybe you should be the one to stay out of public. Because quite frankly I don’t take much credence in the judgement of a person on my parenting when they are the kind who can’t tolerate children being children.

People often talk about the role of a village to raise a child. Who is the village exactly? This restaurant owner who doesn’t want tiny humans disrupting tall humans in an already noisy, public space? Is he my village? Or is it the people on my plane ride who openly (and loudly!) discussed their tragic misfortune of sharing breathable air with my children and did nothing to aide me, the mom who was clearly stressed to the breaking point.

This earth and its space belong to our children just as much as it does to the adults. Children should not be hidden, kept quiet, or ignored. My daughter is going to yell “Good morning!” to you at the Farmer’s Market even if you aren’t looking at us. If you are at the mall my son might wriggle free of my hand and run right into your path. If you are in a restaurant, my son might try to play peek-a-boo with you behind the booth, and if we share a plane ride my children just might make noise you find unpleasant. I expect for all of these things to happen to me as well, because that is the world full of children, as it should be. They belong to it just as much as we do, arguably more so.

Another story I have from my time in Monterey takes place in a Target. I had both children with me. The youngest was in a carrier on my back and the toddler was in the cart. Once again I was embarrassingly battling two cranky littles both struggling to free themselves of their imprisonment, rejecting their snacks and demanding the ones I didn’t bring. An older woman marched up to me. At first I thought she was going to try to interact with the screaming acrobat on my back and I wanted to warn her that he kicks really hard. Instead she placed a hand on my shoulder, gave it a loving squeeze and walked away. It wasn’t much, but it was a sign from the village that my children are okay. I’m okay. I’m doing okay. This is just the sound of the world. Sometimes it’s not quiet, and that’s okay.


Megan
Megan
I am a work-at-home mama of one darling girl and a handsome toddler boy. I am an advocate of natural and home birthing. I am passionate about pregnancy, breastfeeding, cloth diapering, eating well, and most things natural in a mama's life. Visit me and my friends at our blog www.hippieswithbabies.com.

33 thoughts on “No Strollers, No High Chairs: The Restaurant that Refused My Children Service”

  1. Devil’s advocate here. I have a 16 month old. I take her everywhere. Sometimes she’s good, sometimes she’s not. There are tons, and tons of places geared to children. Places geared to families. And then there are places that are geared to adults. And I have no problem with that. Why can’t there be an adult only restaurant? Not everything, everywhere, at every time has to be child friendly. No, you should not take your 2 year old to a R rated movie at midnight. No, you should not take your 2 year old to a white linen restaurant at 8 pm. No, you should not take your 2 year old to the symphony or ballet where I just spent $150 a ticket. Your child can wait. And learn to look forward to the adult things in life. I now have a child. Not everything in life is available to my life at this moment and I’m ok with that. I get to go to chick fil a and spend an hour in the play area. And then on Saturday night I can go to dinner with my husband at a restaurant with no noise, no mess, no headache. It doesn’t mean my child is hidden away. Yes, children can be children. And 99% of the world is open to them. Just give us the 1% to decompress.

    Reply

    1. Perfectly stated.

      It’s ok to have a few places reserved for adults. Even those of us with little ones can appreciate a few quiet, adult-only moments for ourselves.

      Reply

    2. I feel very sad that the author seems to wish the entire consumer world should be child friendly. It never has been, is more now than it has been, and should never be as she seems to wish. Yes children will be children it doesn’t mean the whole world revolves around them. She’ll have plenty of time for such a restaurant when her children are half grown and they themselves can enjoy it even more.

      Reply

    4. Jen, great statement! I do not believe in entitlement to anything anywhere and get upset reading opinions of mom’s who demands everything. I raised a child and with certainty can say there are good and bad days. Why should others suffer? There are plenty of other nearby places that would cater to kids so why make a stink? Just to force everybody do what she wants?

      Reply

    5. Maybe times have changed. I’m 44, and my mother and grandparents didn’t believe in baby sitters. I was taken to nice restaurants as well as the symphony and ballet as a small child. I have nothing but pleasant memories of those experiences, and I did the same for my kids as much as possible.

      Reply

  3. Well said, Jen. Children do not need to be everywhere. I am a single mom of two and I support that restaurant owner. It is his establishment and, as a private business owner, he is entitled to gear it to a specific clientele. And his clientele is not interested in playing peek-a-boo over a booth. They left peek-a-boo at home with the sitter. The world is full of places that are kid appropriate but the whole world is not kid appropriate.

    Reply

    1. Yes. In an ideal world, adult-focused restaurants can be more kind in expressing their policies, and train their staff to be more civil to all comers, but the entire world does not have to be child-friendly.

      That said, it’s important to differentiate between the two scenarios Megan describes. Airplanes (and farmer’s markets and shopping malls and Target) fall into a different category than restaurants. There are family-friendly restaurants like Chik-fil-A, Chuck E. Cheese (ptui!), Applebee’s, etc., and there are adult-centered restaurants. But there are no family-friendly flights – we all get to travel together, young & old alike.

      So when that kid starts screaming over Phoenix, I’m not exactly jumping for joy, but I’m not gonna gfve the parents any grief – it’s not like they have a choice, and no amount of pre-planning or prayer to the deity of your choice will prevent every melt-down. Been there, done that, got the judgmental glares, thankyewver’much. If your kid is kicking the back of my chair, I’ll probably suggest taking his/her shoes off – it decreases the impact & also happens to disincentivize the behavior 🙂

      So, yeah … let adults enjoy child-free meals occasionally, and maybe they’ll have a little patience to spare for your little dumplings in Target.

      Reply

    2. I also agree with Jen. I used to have the same mindset the author has but then I used an 18 and over women’s locker room at the Y and realized I love having a space I can go to when I want to escape noise. Yes adults can be noisy sometimes but not nearly as noisy as children.

      There have always been places where children aren’t welcome, this isn’t new. There are also many places kids have always been welcome and a lot of venues have a children’s night to make the venue more accessible while still catering to the many adults who prefer quieter evenings.

      Entitled attitudes and teaching children that the world should revolve around them is new. Your kids are young and it’s understandable that you have a hard time separating from them, we all go through that stage as mothers, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a village supporting you.and it doesn’t mean the world revolves around your self-centered whims. The village is the restaurants that are family friendly, the venues that are family friendly, and the people who pitch in to watch your children when you are ready to ask for that support.

      We all live together in society and there are many different types of places for different types of people, go to one that meets your desires and stop whining just because there are also places that cater to people with different desires. We are not all you.

      Reply

  5. Boohoo, her little snot rocket wasn’t welcome. Boohoo she feels singled out. Boohoo the whole world should put up with her child

    Get with life. Children aren’t welcome everywhere. If you can’t detach you kid from your hip long enough to have a quiet lunch, go back home or go somewhere where people are willing to put up with it.

    Reply

    1. I think you forget you were a little snot rocket once yourself. Boohoo! You obviously didn’t get enough socialization.

      Reply

  6. I agree with he author. Before or with children I never had any child ruin my dinner for me. I have never been anywhere where kids run free or are nasty. I also think it is just a handful of people who react on social media who dont like kids anywhere and want to be heard.

    Reply

  7. This made me think of an episode of What Would You Do? The scenerio was a young couple with a baby goes into a high-end restaraunt for dinner. Baby cries and is inconsolable. Does anyone say anything? What about if someone does say something, do others join in? The truth was that no one said anything and when an actor started in on the couple asking them to take the baby out, the couple was defended by the patrons. I understand that some people want adult-only places and there are like bars, clubs, etc. The segregation of the generations worries me. You have so many new parents who know nothing about parenting or kids because their child is the first child they’ve really been around. We tuck our elderly away in nursing homes. I long for the real village where we helped each other, where the children brough laughter rather than annoyance and the elderly brough wisdom rather than inconvenience. Are there places children shouldn’t be? Sure, but I don’t think dinner is one of them.

    Reply

    1. We are very segregated, and self-centered, too.
      What about child-free weddings? To me that’s totally weird and a sad example of our culture’s negative attitude towards children. Where’s the joy in childish antics, or the empathy with a child’s distress?
      A friend took her 2-year old to southeast Asia and said everyone everywhere loved the child and made a fuss over her. How lovely!
      One thing this story made me resolve: next time I’m on an airplane near a mom with small children, I’ll sit next to her and offer to read stories or try to help amuse them. Maybe I’ll even start carrying some small toys in my purse.

      Reply

  8. You can’t take kids into bars that serve amazing food. So what! Move on with your life, when your kids are grown you will fully understand it. I have kids, they grew up and guess what!? I don’t want to listen to crying kids while I eat out.

    Reply

  10. Everywhere but America, children are taught and expected to behave in public. If they can’t, then they don’t get to go.

    I am sick and tired of the self absorbed, self centered, little brats that the last two generations have raised. Parents who do not teach their children to be quiet and respectful of others and who do not remove them from the rest of the public when they misbehave are the worst parents on the planet.

    I behaved as a child. If I didn’t, I was reprimanded. I lost privileges until I learned how to behave.

    Just because you think your child is “special”, the rest of the planet does not agree. Stop inventing “disorders” and “afflictions” to explain your ill-behaved brat. Your child is not behaving because you don’t have the will or the respect to teach it to do so.

    Reply

    1. I am not sure I agree 100% with the author about this particular restaurant’s policy but your reply sounds more like it’s mostly about your own personal issues. Just because a previous generation did something, that in no way means we should keep doing it and if you don’t agree I can provide many examples.
      Your tone is actually quite hostile. Perhaps that is due to your strict upbringing, I don’t know. But I will say this, authoritarian parenting has been shown to be psychologically unhealthy. Whereas gentle and enlightened parenting creates more compassionate adults. Isn’t that what we should be striving for?
      Lastly I find it notable that people who are so opposed to children who “aren’t controlled” only ever talk about their perceived obligation that they must control their children at all costs without ever considering whether the general population actually desires this. It seems to me that they are just doing what their parents did without ever questioning it, which is…wait for it… authoritarian parenting.
      Personally I do not want to raise humans who do things without questioning.

      Reply

    2. The writers children are Toddlers. Children are taught how to behave in public BY BEING IN PUBLIC. It’s a learning experience, in the beginning it’s not all roses. What privileges do 2 and 3 year old children have exactly? I wouldn’t call the expectation of being quiet and sitting still (which is against developmental norms at that age) a special treat, would you? If anyone is self absorbed or self centered, it’s clearly you.

      Reply

    3. I do not entirely agree with the author. I have two children, and I do NOT feel that adults should always just STFU and deal with screaming toddlers and babies, anytime, anywhere. However, you come off at least as self absorbed and entitled as the author. Your post is full of hostility towards children. I assume you are childless, but if you ever do reproduce, hopefully your children will be raised in a kinder manner than you apparently were.

      Reply

  11. Discrimination based on age…sounds like more lawsuits to me! Might as well with all the sexual orientation discrimation vs. businesses and such.

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

  14. I couldn’t disagree more. There is nothing wrong with creating some spaces for adults and expectations for behavior in grown up spaces. “My job is to tune into their needs,” Well, that is part of a mother’s role, but teaching kind limits, respect for the needs of others and boundaries is also part of the job description and many parents, especially young ones, are failing this task.No one wants to pay a quarter of a week’s pay for the experience of having a wee whirling dervish of id wreak havoc for a couple of hours. Like this this author, many seem to feel their child’s wants and desires trump those of everyone else. I actually do mind when I save to go to a restaurant and a parent allows a child to screech and rampage and ruin the experience for everyone else. It is a kind of narcissistic behavior on behalf of the parents and this author is a perfect example.

    Reply

    1. I have no problem with adult spaces, but it sounds like this restaurant was a family friendly restaurant at one point (makes sense being on the boardwalk) then changed to adults only. So given that, her surprise is understandable.

      Reply

  15. Yes adult only-places are okay, but it sounds like they’re becoming more common as less people have children and parenting becomes so stressful that child-free outings are seen as the happiest outings. Boycotting truly family-friendly places is a rising trend that will lead to more restaurants following suit to make money–and less choices for nursing moms. Plus this place advertised itself as family-friendly. So I have no problem with the author expressing her concern.

    Reply

    1. The restaurant didn’t advertise itself as family-friendly, it was “located on a family friendly tourist attraction.” Big difference there.

      I have a kid, and there was a time when he was tiny that I could take him to a fancy restaurant, and he would either sleep or nurse, and it was no trouble for anyone. Toddler phase, not so much. So we stuck to genuinely family friendly places, early enough to avoid the crowds, left with takeout if we had to, and tipped well. I see no problem with some restaurants being for kids and some for adults.

      Reply

  16. Kids should be allowed in restaurants. Daniel Sanchez was one of more than 250 commenters who posted their thoughts at the end of the KSBW web article, saying that his 5-year-old son sat on his knees through the meal since he wasn’t given a booster seat.

    Reply

  17. The author comes across as incredibly self centered with zero consideration for anyone else. She expects people to work around and cater to her and her children but isn’t willing to give the same consideration to other people. It’s not that people dislike children, people dislike parents who insist on bringing their badly behaved brats or refuse to take screaming children (for whatever reason) away from other people in venues that are not geared towards children. The restaurant is still going strong without her money and that she was assigning emotions to complete strangers (hostess) leads me to believe that she likes playing the martyr and doesn’t have the intelligence or mental capacity to understand that not all places are meant for children.

    Reply

  18. And we wonder why kids do not have appropriate social skills. We blame them for not behaving, but do not give them the proper role models. “We should be able to eat a meal without the fuss of kids noise” is the most selfish statement I have ever heard/read in my life. The village no longer exists, old people are forgotten by their now grown kids who have been not welcomed in social interactions because they were considered an annoyance. There are places that are inappropriate for kids because it may not be safe. But as part of society, there should not be a place where they are not welcomed just because they are kids.

    Reply

  19. I’m of two minds on this. I’ve been the spoiler of a date night (rowdy toddler), and one who’s special dinner was spoiled (screaming kid/parent). I don’t eat in McDonalds or Wendys et al unless it’s a truck stop/I’m with people who do, as they serve practically nothing I can eat and I don’t enjoy eating in places like that anyways. I think its OK that some restaurants are so high end that you wouldn’t bring a kid there, and it’s OK to not bring your kid during late evening hours if it’s a chic urban restaurant with linens and alcohol etc. For middle of the road restaurants to ban kids is just pretentious, and I agree that kids will need to learn appropriate behaviour at meal times (and it won’t always go smoothly). It’s nice when people are tolerant of normal kid behaviour, who knows what situations we may find ourselves in when we need patience, help, understanding from others in the general public. It goes both ways, don’t bring out of control children (possibly because it’s past their bed time) to a restaurant and unleash them on other diners, don’t make people feel badly about normal kid behaviour. When you go out, bring distractions for your little kid, maybe even food from home if that’s going to make things more peaceful. I’ve had so many nice experiences with people in our community who run restaurants, people who’ve seen my kid grow up, who’ve given us xmas gifts and who allowed someone to gift us $s for their restaurant (who don’t have gift cards) when my FIL died. We’ve had ladies come out of the kitchen to chuckle at my son, so happy are they to see an appreciative eater, I’ve had owners play with my baby to make it easier to focus to eat. How nice is it for new parents to be able to go out and be accepted and supported in public? Very nice. I learned my lesson in the nice restaurant to not bring a small child to dinner so late if I could at all help it.

    Reply

