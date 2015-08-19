No Strollers, No High Chairs: The Restaurant that Refused My Children Service

For one year I was blessed with the opportunity to live in the absolutely beautiful Monterey, California. The weather is perfect, the scenery is gorgeous, and while tourism is present it isn’t overwhelming. During our brief stint as locals, one of our favorite tourist spots was Fisherman’s Wharf. The boardwalk is lined with restaurants, shopping, whale watching, and the busking that year-long good weather attracts.

I made it a personal goal to try as many popular Monterey restaurants as I could during my time there. On the list was a restaurant located on the beloved, touristy Fisherman’s Wharf. One day my family and I walked toward their restaurant and didn’t quite make it to the podium before we saw a large, red sign with the following announcement: “NO STROLLERS, NO HIGH CHAIRS, NO BOOSTER CHAIRS. Children crying or making loud noises are a distraction to other diners, and as such are not allowed in the dining room.”

I gaped. I looked toward the hostess who was eyeing my tots with repugnance and back at me with a look that clearly said, “I dare you to question the almighty sign.” Any place my children are so boldly unwelcome does not have my patronage. I left with my money. But if you think the owner cares about my money, you would be wrong. The policy was already a couple years old but the sign was new. I wasn’t the only one to notice it. A month or two later, local and national news stations started reporting on the restaurants blatant lack of cordiality.

Among local Facebook groups the news was shared and discussed. I was shocked to see just how many people supported the owner and his “rules.” Almost every poll I saw on these articles showed a majority of people supported and cheered on the policy. The arguments I heard generally went like this: “When my partner and I are on a much needed, planned, infrequent date, the last thing I want is some loud child with parents who don’t care ruining my experience.”

Let’s put aside the fact that never, in all my years of frequent dining out, have I ever had a child ruin anything for me. Even though I’ve had adults ruin my day, put me in bad moods, and treat me poorly; never have I been troubled by the goings-on of children. Let’s put that aside. Because maybe I’m lucky. Maybe I don’t bother easily. Maybe I’m able to focus my attention on my adult conversation with other adults because I’m an adult capable of such things, and maybe most people are not. I don’t know. So let’s tuck that away.

This restaurant’s policy (a restaurant located on a popular, self-proclaimed family friendly tourist attraction) and it’s public support saddens me. It’s a reminder of the growing trend and blatant total disdain adults have of children in public. Whether it’s in a restaurant, on a plane, or in line at a grocery store, children are expected to act like adults. If they don’t, the adult accompanying them is doing a poor job.

My flight out to Monterey was six hours. I had both my toddler and my baby, alone. We were reuniting with my military husband after six long weeks. I read every tip imaginable. I prepared a carry-on bag dedicated only to the distraction and consoling of my children for the flight. I wore the most nursing-accessible clothing I owned. I took care in scheduling the time of the flights. I could not have done more to ready myself or them. But still, they cried. Both of them. For the majority of the time in the air. I did everything I could to pacify them, feeling the heat of angry passengers directed my way.

All of my planning and preparedness accounted for nothing. Though I’m sure many passengers thought that I was just inconsiderate. I must have done something wrong in parenting for allowing the sounds of my children to reach their eardrums. What really happened is that my children behaved predictably and accordingly to their age. And they are not at fault for that. And I am not a defunct parent for it either.

My responsibilities are to my children. It’s my job to curb tantrums with loving grace. I do not feel responsible to keep them quiet and hidden for your serenity. My job is to tune into their needs, not tune into the temperature of the room and worry about whether or not it’s kid-tolerant. It’s my job to show them the world and demonstrate how to be a contributing member of society. It is not my job to explain myself to you about the mess of the day that resulted in their current bad mood.

And yes, I separate my child when he is in full melt down. That wasn’t just for you. That was for me and my child, so that I can attempt to address their emotions so we can attempt to try social communing again. But it’s going to happen. It just is. They are emotional, loud beings. If that bothers you, maybe you should be the one to stay out of public. Because quite frankly I don’t take much credence in the judgement of a person on my parenting when they are the kind who can’t tolerate children being children.

People often talk about the role of a village to raise a child. Who is the village exactly? This restaurant owner who doesn’t want tiny humans disrupting tall humans in an already noisy, public space? Is he my village? Or is it the people on my plane ride who openly (and loudly!) discussed their tragic misfortune of sharing breathable air with my children and did nothing to aide me, the mom who was clearly stressed to the breaking point.

This earth and its space belong to our children just as much as it does to the adults. Children should not be hidden, kept quiet, or ignored. My daughter is going to yell “Good morning!” to you at the Farmer’s Market even if you aren’t looking at us. If you are at the mall my son might wriggle free of my hand and run right into your path. If you are in a restaurant, my son might try to play peek-a-boo with you behind the booth, and if we share a plane ride my children just might make noise you find unpleasant. I expect for all of these things to happen to me as well, because that is the world full of children, as it should be. They belong to it just as much as we do, arguably more so.

Another story I have from my time in Monterey takes place in a Target. I had both children with me. The youngest was in a carrier on my back and the toddler was in the cart. Once again I was embarrassingly battling two cranky littles both struggling to free themselves of their imprisonment, rejecting their snacks and demanding the ones I didn’t bring. An older woman marched up to me. At first I thought she was going to try to interact with the screaming acrobat on my back and I wanted to warn her that he kicks really hard. Instead she placed a hand on my shoulder, gave it a loving squeeze and walked away. It wasn’t much, but it was a sign from the village that my children are okay. I’m okay. I’m doing okay. This is just the sound of the world. Sometimes it’s not quiet, and that’s okay.