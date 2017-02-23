Opinion: What’s Wrong With School Choice in America?

In the U.S. school choice is the ability to choose among charter schools, private school vouchers and local public schools. It’s a controversial issue in a year chock-full of controversial issues, and it’s only February.
School choice certainly sounds like a good idea. Shouldn’t we be able to choose among many options for our children’s education? Why is school choice a problem? Why are people concerned? Well, rather than being a simple matter of choosing the best education for your child, school choice is much more complicated.
Let’s take a brief look at some of the pros and cons:
School choice proponents seems to laud it as a cure-all for an irreparably broken system. It starts with the notion that public schools, particularly those in large urban centers, are in horrible condition. In fact, urban schools do have overall lower graduation rates than suburban schools. (So do rural schools. Yet those often seem to be left out of the conversation.)
The solution then, say school choice advocates, is to offer vouchers for private schools, allowing students in these disadvantaged public schools to attend higher quality private institutions. These vouchers are less expensive than educating a child in a struggling public school, and also should compel these underperforming schools to improve so they’ll stop losing students and funding.
Those who disagree with school choice take issue with a lot of these fundamental claims. The public school system in this country is not perfect, but certainly is not in a horrible, unfixable state. In fact, according to The Pew Research Center, the United States lands right around the middle in world rankings on math, reading and science scores. Yet some schools are struggling, and there is inequality along racial and economic lines.
But are vouchers the answer when there is concern that vouchers do not cover the entire cost of private school tuition? Many families who would use them may still struggle to afford private school. What about rural towns that don’t have a private school?
Private schools, too, do not have to provide an education for every child, potentially leaving children with special needs or learning disabilities without options. Private schools are also not always of a higher quality than public schools just by virtue of being private. Finally, the data on voucher success is mixed, with some districts reporting success, some with no change, and some with negative outcomes.
So what about charter schools? Charter schools are public schools allowed to operate independently from the school system through contracts with state or local school boards. Because they are public schools, charters must follow local and federal laws, and provide a free appropriate public education to all students.
Charters have more flexibility in their curriculum, can be more innovative, and often have small class sizes. However, there is less oversight on charter schools and their curriculum, and due to the fact that school systems can provide them with less funding than a typical public school, some charters are partially funded by private, for-profit companies.
Finally, state regulations vary widely on standards and practices for these schools. For example, in some states teachers need to be certified, in some only a certain percentage of teachers need certification, some allow uncertified teachers if they meet specific requirements, and still in a few states no teacher certification is required at all. Further complicating things is that the data for charter school outcomes is also mixed and really depends not only on local and county regulations, but on the individual schools themselves.
Related: Tips For Buying Safe and Sustainable School Supplies
But can school choice work at all? Maybe. Perhaps we need to reconsider what we mean by “work.” Standardized testing is just one benchmark. Graduation rates another. We do know that, though voucher and charter school outcomes for students are not necessarily better, parents do report a higher lever of satisfaction with schools when they have these options. And happier parents likely means more involved parents and more involved parents do have a positive effect on student performance.
If we add more oversight and federal standards to charter schools, could that solve the issues? Maybe vouchers could work, potentially, if they operated on a sliding scale, covering the entire cost of tuition and encouraging schools to seek out economically disadvantaged students who receive larger vouchers.
Perhaps we also need to stop framing any one proposal to help schools as the magic solution that will fix everything. School reform is complex and nuanced; if we look at low graduation rates in urban schools without looking at income inequality and the effect of poverty on student success, we will only ever offer bandaid solutions. To claim “choice” is the right of all children and leave out those with disabilities is disingenuous, at best.
Related: Study: ADHD is a Brain Disorder
If you’re concerned that the woefully unqualified new education secretary will implement school choice options without the caution, experience, and expertise that is clearly necessary, you’re probably right to be worried. However, all is not lost.
Many decisions about schools are made at the local level, and school board elections typically have very low voter turnout. Pay attention to who is running for these positions, and make sure you and your neighbors get out and vote. Or, if you’re really committed to making a difference, consider running. Moms can check out She Should Run for more info on running for office for the first time.
What is certain is that a quality education for all children is something everyone in this country should care about, no matter how we individually choose to educate our own children.