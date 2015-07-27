Everyone seems to know that breastfeeding is the optimal way to feed your baby. But while we tend to gush on about the beauties and benefits of breastfeeding, sometimes we fail to address breastfeeding obstacles. And while breastfeeding is an amazing and beautiful experience, it isn’t always without difficulty.

Today I wanted to share with you quotes from real women regarding how they worked at overcoming breastfeeding obstacles. Sometimes, the powerful and empowering things in our lives are not the easy ones, but the ones we work the hardest towards triumphing over.

From the first time mom, to the woman who has breastfed for years and years, and from the first latch till two years in, women do struggle with breastfeeding. These quotes are real, inspiring, and helpful. You are not alone. You can, with support, find the strength for overcoming breastfeeding obstacles.

15 Mamas Share How They Overcame Breastfeeding Obstacles

“I tell clients expecting a second (or third) child that breastfeeding can be different with each baby. While the mom may know what she is doing, this new little one may need time, patience and even help to get it right. I struggled the most with my 4th baby and I had already logged 5 years of nursing when he came along.” – Maria Pokluda, doula in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area, TX

“My first breastfeeding experience was horrible – like wanted to quit 20 times a day horrible. My son had an undiagnosed lip tie that cause toe-curling pain and my oversupply left everything literally soaked in breast milk. But, I was stubborn – more stubborn than I realized. I knew this was the best thing I could for my baby’s health and kept at it – every day until three months was a battle with myself. Then, things started to change – his mouth developed, my milk supply finally adjusted and our breastfeeding relationship got better every day. Now, I know I can do it no matter what – we’ll figure it out! I’m so glad I stuck with it and didn’t quit!” – Kate Sorensen, doula and childbirth educator in Plattsmouth, NE

“Breastfeeding my first baby 11 years ago did not come as naturally as I assumed it would. I had been around breastfeeding mamas growing up and it looked so easy! It was challenging for us but I never thought of giving up. I knew it was best and we kept at it. I wish I had known to seek out help. I think we could have benefitted from chiropractic care and a lactation consultant. We made it through. It got better every day, little by little. He went on to nurse for almost a year. I was very proud of us!” – Cheryl Amelang, birth teacher and lactation counselor in College Station, TX

“My biggest breastfeeding hurdles were centralized around pumping, work and child care. Open communication with my employer about my needs was major. If they aren’t aware of what you need and their legal requirements to you, they can’t/won’t help you. Communication with childcare was big, too. Whenever they complained that baby was “always hungry and needed more milk” (even though I knew he had plenty) I started sending more bottles with fewer ounces. For example, I switched from sending three 5oz bottles to sending five 3oz bottles. It really helped them keep baby satisfied better throughout the day.” – Hailie Wolf, doula and childbirth educator in Abilene, TX

“I was the first person in my family to breastfeed. None of my aunts, sisters or cousins has even attempted it so I never had the advantage of seeing it done on a regular basis. Praise God for La Leche League, great care providers and most importantly, a supportive husband who did grow up in a breastfeeding family.

The first weeks were so hard and I shed more tears than my baby. I had flat nipples and Peter lost over a pound the first week and he was small to begin with. It took a while to figure it how to latch properly–I already had caused major damage to my nipples and needed a long time to heal from improper latch and undiagnosed lip tie– and it took practice to learn which positions to breastfeed were comfortable and worked for us.

I am so thankful I had the strength to make it through the first six weeks or so. My support system was invaluable and my son’s overall health and wellness is a direct result of their care and encouragement. My son weaned at 28 months and I am so thankful to have had that experience with him.

Breastfeeding was nothing I had expected and everything I wanted at the same time.” – Melissa Mayer, doula and childbirth educator, Tampa, FL

“Breastfeeding each of my babies has been a big hurdle. With my first a started to lose my supply and didn’t have a support system in place to help me get it back. This is why I tell my students and doula clients to build your breastfeeding support during pregnancy. Surround yourself with breastfeeding resources and people that will help you during speed bumps. With babies 2-5 I experienced horrible pain and terrible latch due to lip and tongue ties. Three of which needed correction. Having the knowledge that I have of lip and tongue ties number five has finally been the easiest and best breastfeeding experience so far. I knew what to look for was proactive at getting help. Gaining a knowledge about breastfeeding during pregnancy is key in having a good breastfeeding relationship. Breastfeeding shouldn’t hurt and shouldn’t be a battle. There is support and encouragement all around. You just need to find those people and resources.” – Andrea Brannock, doula and childbirth educator in Grand Prairie, TX

“My boys are now 21, 18 and 16. I breast fed approximately nine years in my life. The first three months of nursing my oldest son I was cracked and bleeding. We didn’t know as much about lip and tongue ties back then. Looking back over my life – sustaining my children while they grew inside me, working together with them to usher their bodies into the world, and sustaining their bodies on the outside of me through breastfeeding have been some of my greatest privileges and accomplishments.” – Brandi Wood, CPM, Indianapolis, IN

“I struggled so hard with breastfeeding my first. I had a wonderful natural birth, then felt like my body was failing me when breastfeeding didn’t come naturally. I had taken a comprehensive childbirth class to prepare for birth, but hadn’t really done anything to prep for breastfeeding. I figured it would just come naturally.

My first was diagnosed failure to thrive at 3 months, we started supplementing, I started pumping. We made it to 7 months before switching to formula completely. It was a huge emotional battle for me the whole time. When my second came along I prepared myself more, but also found out that it was my IUD that had caused my supply issues. No one had ever told me it could be a possibility. I still hold a lot of bitterness toward my doctors and the drug companies who claim that it absolutely won’t affect supply. I went on to nurse my second for 2 years, and my third for 22 months.” – Kim Graves, childbirth educator, Whidbey Island, WA

“I am nursing a soon to be two year old. I assumed we would wean at 12mo but I wasn’t ready emotionally. He may be my last baby and it’s hard to end this part of our relationship. But as he gets older it is getting harder. Teeth, acrobatics, still night nursing, asking to nurse 24 hours a day, getting my hair pulled…..people look at me funny too. I keep going with encouraging words from other mommas. He will not want to do this someday so I can put up with the hard moments. I want him to be healthy on all levels and this is one way I can help achieve that goal.” – Kristen Powers, doula and childbirth educator, San Antonio, TX

“Tongue ties have been a huge hurdle for us. It went undiagnosed and misdiagnosed by two pediatricians, two midwives, 2 lactation consultants, and our family dentist in our first, second, and third baby. As a mother, be confident that you know when things are right and seek out help until someone is willing to help you! When our fourth was born, because I had so much training between baby three and four, I was able self diagnose, seek the necessary help, and see improving and successful changes. Never give up when your instinct tells your things aren’t right! Perseverance is the key to answers and success!” – Kristina Seawell, childbirth educator, Central NC

“Breastfeeding was horrible my first time due to lack of support (build your village before babe arrives) and confidence to trust when things weren’t right (mother knows best). It was frustrating second time around because I thought two years into a successful nursing relationship I had it down and this one would be different (each baby and breastfeeding needs are different). My third started out sooo much better as I had filled the previous gaps but then a new issue, gut health, played a huge part and my baby was severely colicky! I was led to believe the puky issues were just “laundry issues”… (support people should not second-guess a mom’s instincts). Last time all of these issues were improving but then tongue-tie reared it’s ugly head.

This time I was equipped with an amazing village, humility and confidence to ask for help, I had the tongue tie revised, I tapped into the best breastfeeding support money could buy and embraced being the mammal I was intended to be. An amazing unhindered family birth, lots of skin-to-skin, a truly restful and recharging babymoon, daily breastfeeding clinic visits to monitor this failure to thrive baby, nipping latch issues in the bud, and time to connect to each other, and we did it! We had A Breastfeeding relationship 2 Remember! I heard once that bottle feeding takes the same amount of time from the first time you do it to the last time but breastfeeding takes more time in the beginning but the time decreases as you go along. Yes- anything worth doing is worth struggle! Reach out, lean in, and connect with your baby. You two are made for each other!” – Janine Heincker, doula and childbirth educator in Topeka KS

“Oversupply is real and it can be as big a problem as low supply.” – Courtney Alva, doula and childbirth educator in Houston, TX

“I’ve breastfeed five children so far. The first two I only breastfed for four months. With my first, the nurses convinced me that my son wasn’t getting enough, so I supplemented right off the bat with formula. I wasn’t given sufficient lactation support in the hospital and by the time I got home, he wouldn’t latch on at all. Recovering from a c-section, I had no energy to fight with him and gave up. I was pumping and feeding from a bottle exclusively. My Mom encouraged me to give it one more try so I did, and he finally latched! We only lasted 4 months though, once I went bad to work. #2, I was afraid she wasn’t getting enough and supplemented again. We lasted only 4 months. With #3 I was determined to make it work. I never introduced formula and breastfed for 15 months! I only stopped because he weaned while I was pregnant. With #4 I nursed for 2 years and with #5, 15 months and going strong! It just took some determination and follow through on my part.” – Caryn Westdyk, childbirth educator in Carrollton, TX

“Mastitis, a nipple bite that turned into a staph infection, and tongue ties have been among some hurdles I’ve faced while nursing and tandem nursing as a working mother to my four children (each to age 3.5 years old) over 10+ years and counting.

One of the biggest pieces of advice I’d give for a mother wanting to persevere isn’t any superhero powers I possess but rather the support system of family and friends around me who helped me gain confidence in myself with every hurdle. Find your tribe. Build a wall of support around yourself. It is possible.” –Valerie Lopez, childbirth educator, San Antonio, TX

“I would rather give birth naturally 10 times before learning to breastfeed a newborn over again. I’ve done it twice and both times proved difficult with tongue ties, lip ties, supply issues, pain, and many other issues. I told myself that I wasn’t breastfeeding because it was fun, I was doing it because it was best. The fun part would come! Knowing there was a light at the end of the tunnel made the 2nd time easier for me. The first 6-8 weeks are incredibly difficult, but oh, so worth it afterwards! I nursed my first son for 23 months and currently on month 6 with my second!” – Shazia Lackey, RN, childbirth educator in Arlington, TX

We hope these quotes from women who overcame their own breastfeeding obstacles inspires and empowers you. No matter what is happening, you are not alone. Support from your partner, other women, from education and groups can all help you in overcoming your own breastfeeding obstacles. This relationship is worth it!

Top photo: Mothering Touch / Foter / CC BY

