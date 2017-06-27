Parents-to-Be Bring “How Big is My Baby?” Food Comparison to Life

Pregnancy hormones do strange things to women. I remember the first time I googled “Kumquat.” It was undoubtedly my first pregnancy, and I was happily ten weeks along. I downloaded a pregnancy app, plugged in the date of my last menstrual period and voila: My baby was the size of a kumquat.
After finding out that a kumquat is the only citrus you can eat whole – skin and all — I had another question. Who in their right mind created a chart comparing the size of a baby to food? This must have been the creation of a ravenous pregnant woman (or her tired partner who had taken one too many late-night trips to the grocery store).
Related: Video – Stay at Home Dad
Each week, I glanced down at my barely expanding belly, and the only thing that chart did for me was make me hungry!
Perhaps this is why I found this video from German couple Danny Bortfeld and Marien Losch so hilarious. I was glad to see that I was not the only one to question this comparison.
The adorable couple created a pregnancy time lapse video comparing Marien’s stomach during the progressing weeks of her pregnancy to the suggested fruit or vegetable size of the baby. As if that were not cute enough, Mom and Dad sometimes color coordinated their outfits with the food at hand. All this while the video plays to a remix of the Jurassic Park theme song!
The video quickly makes it apparent that the suggested size of the baby has no bearing on belly size.
Related: Baby Naming 101
It would appear that I’m not the only one to find the video so amusing. Danny’s Facebook post has over 104,000 views. The video was also shared on the Pretty 52 Facebook page and has garnered 724,000 views and close to 1,300 shares.
The good news is that baby girl arrived in April 2017, and she had ten fingers and ten toes, and no signs of pits or seeds.