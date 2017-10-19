‘Pebble’ Creates Natural Hand-made Toys And Jobs for Bengali Women

It’s been awesome to put faces to the names behind the fantastic products that we have found at the 2017 ABC Kids Expo. While we’ve had the opportunity to meet so many great vendors, one company, in particular, stole our heart.
There are a number of natural baby toys on the market today, so when we came across the adorable products made by Pebble, we weren’t surprised. Pebble has the market cornered when it comes to classic toys.
Their toys are absolutely adorable. From the octopus and unicorn rattles, to the “Once upon a time spaceman,” each toy is individually hand-made using 100% cotton with 100% polyester fill. The bright colors are eye-catching for babies, and the cute designs spark the imagination of the little hands that hold them.
If the products alone aren’t enough to convince you to want to buy them, you must hear about the hands that create them. Pebble toys are made in rural Bangladesh by talented women at Hathay Bunano ps, which translates to “hand-made.”
In 2004, Samantha Morshed relocated to Bangladesh with her husband. Shocked by the poverty and lack of education that surrounded her, Morshed wanted to find a way to help local women. She had a vision of creating employment for the unskilled, often illiterate young women in rural Bangladesh.
Morshed began by inviting a small group of women to her home in Dhaka. She taught them to knit toys and baby products, in the hopes of creating income for the women by selling the products internationally. Furthermore, as she showed them how to knit, they taught her the language. The women found a community together, as they worked and talked and laughed at the same time.
Pebble’s success has catapulted the company, which now has 64 low-overhead production centers and employs over 6,500 women in well-paid, stable jobs. In fact, the women earn approximately 25% more than the Bangladesh legal minimum.
Pebble has changed the model of rural production, bringing dignified employment to the villages. This is a welcomed change for many Bengali women, who too often have to leave their families and move to the city to work in unsafe garment factories. Pebble strives to help women to keep to the natural rhythm of their rural life.
We adore Pebble for their high quality, hand-made, natural products alone, but we truly fell in love when we heard what a difference they are making for women and children throughout the world.