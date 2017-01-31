Pets vs Siblings: Which Do Kids Prefer?

by on

girl-with-dogIf your child is angling for a pet, the results of a new study are going to work in his or her favor. It turns out that kids have more satisfying relationships with their animals than with their siblings.

The research, published in the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology, shows that children get along better with their pets than they do with their brothers and sisters.

Researchers surveyed 77 12-year-old children in households with more than one child at home and a pet. The children reported stronger relationships with their pets than with their siblings.  Children with dogs reported greater satisfaction and companionship than those with other types of pets.

Boys and girls had the same level of satisfaction with their pets, but girls reported more intimate disclosure, companionship, and conflict with their pet than boys did. Researchers say that this may indicate that girls interact with their pets in more nuanced ways.

“The social support that adolescents receive from pets may well support psychological well-being later in life but there is still more to learn about the long term impact of pets on children’s development,” says researcher Nancy Gee, a co-author of the study. “Evidence continues to grow showing that pets have positive benefits on human health and community cohesion.”

Researchers also suggested that children bond with their pets because they cannot understand or talk back to them — pets are non-judgmental.

Photo Credit: Donnie Ray Jones


Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson
Kama Lee Jackson is a writer and the founder of Bloom, teaching prenatal and postpartum classes to parents and parents-to-be. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree and a Bachelor of Health Sciences (midwifery) degree, both from Ryerson University. Kama is cynical optimist who is addicted to podcasts, online window shopping, and the idea of being super fit. She lives in Toronto with her two children, with whom she gets endless pleasure by verbally subtitling their two cats.

More by

Most Popular

Related Stories

Recommended Reading

The World Finally Gets a Breastfeeding Emoji!

birth as a thin place

There’s Something Very Special About Birth That We Seldom Talk About

Here’s What Women Around the World REALLY Think of U.S. Maternity Leave

Why I’m Letting Go of My Todo List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 