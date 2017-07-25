Photo of Mom Smoking Weed While Breastfeeding Sparks Outrage

One photo of a nursing mother has sparked some anger on the Internet, but it’s not because she’s breastfeeding — it’s because she’s smoking marijuana while doing it.

The photo of Kayla Marlowe nursing her baby while taking a hit off a marijuana bong has many, including myself, going: “What in the world?!”

Marlowe is from Portland, Oregon, where smoking marijuana recreationally is legal, and she posted the picture in a group of like-minded cannabis supporting parents on Facebook. She told the group she needed a safe place to share the beautiful picture.

Some people said that her doing this was no different than someone drinking a beer or smoking a cigarette while nursing (ummm), and other commenters said they’ve also smoked weed while nursing their babies.

To each their own, right? In a land full of freedoms to do things regardless of whether they are good for you or not, who’s to say she’s wrong?

Apparently lots of people. Once the picture was posted, a storm of, “WTF?” comments went viral and Marlowe even removed her Facebook profile. Most comments were judging the use of marijuana so close to the baby — both the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advise against using marijuana while breastfeeding.

Science already shows that secondhand smoke from marijuana can damage heart and blood vessels. Other research suggests that breastfed babies’ brains may store the THC for a long time. Even states that are pro-marijuana use and have been for a while caution against using marijuana when pregnant or nursing. Let’s consider that a baby’s brain and body are mostly fat, and that’s where the THC from marijuana is stored.

Many commenters suggested she be reported to authorities for child neglect and abuse. Based on comments — even from those who support marijuana use and legalization — many don’t support smoking weed while breastfeeding.

And so, we ask you. What do you think?

