Photo of Mom the Maleficent Nursing Toddler Makes Us Swoon

A Florida mom decided to show her love for her son and her love for all things Disney in a beautiful picture that goes well beyond what meets the eye.

Yaky Di Roma is a Venezuelan photographer living in Florida and loving all things Disney. She also loves her son Hans, who is three-years-old and has Autism. Di Roma says that he has a hard time transitioning, and finds comfort in breastfeeding.

And that’s also what she tells anyone who asks why she is still nursing her son. (Why? Why do we need to ask these questions as if it’s something abnormal?)

In an article in the HuffPost, she says she just wants to do whatever she can to help him, and mostly? She just wants to be the best mom she can be for him. Even villainesses do anything for their children!

That’s why the picture she took of herself breastfeeding her son is one that is so special to her. She says that she’s often been told she looks like Maleficent, the villain from Sleeping Beauty, and so she dressed like her for the shot and set up a tripod.

Saying she wanted to shake up all the typical pictures of moms and their littles that show soft and airy scenes, she chose to break some of the rules and still show the importance of breastfeeding in her life, and in her son’s.

Breastfeeding has not always been easy for her, and she said that in the beginning, it was more like a full-time job. She admits that it was a hard road, but she is glad she stayed the course and is glad that she still shares this bond with her boy.

Photos: Di Roma Photography


