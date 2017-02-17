Viral Photo Shows Us Why Breastmilk is So Badass

We already know breastmilk is awesome, but a recent photo actually lets us see just how badass it really is.
Vicky Green is a mother of three and a first-year biosciences student at South Devon College. She recently worked on a microbiology research project about the antimicrobial properties of breastmilk based on the age of the child who is nursing.
The photo shows a set of petri dishes containing the bacteria M. Luteus, which appears pale yellow. In the middle of each dish there is a white spot (the breastmilk). She used samples from a woman who is breastfeeding a 15-month-old (left) and another woman who is breastfeeding a 3-year-old (right).
Related: Model Defends Breastfeeding Photo After Negative Comments
Around the drop of breastmilk, there is a clear section untouched by the bacteria. “That’s where the proteins in the milk have inhibited the bacteria,” Green explains in her post. Essentially, the breastmilk is fighting off the bacteria like a boss.
“It also worked with E. coli and had a fairly good go at MRSA too,” says Green. She plans to run the experiment with colostrum soon.
Green’s early findings seem to demonstrate that there are benefits to extended nursing.
Related: Why I’m Still Nursing My Toddler
“The future is bright,” she wrote. “The future is breastmilk.”
Her post has been shared nearly 27,000 times and has garnered more than 4,000 comments, many of them from other scientists, media outlets, and breastfeeding advocates.