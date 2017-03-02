Photographer Captures Dad Catching Newborn in Parking Lot

A photographer captured this unconventional birth story, and the photos are beautiful. Noah Parker was born in the parking lot of a hospital, and lucky for him, a birth photographer was there to photograph his unconventional birth story.

The baby’s due date was scheduled for February 22, and that is in fact the day he was born. Parents Noah and Lauren Strunk left for a nearby hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, accompanied by Lauren’s mother and birth photographer, Stephanie Knowles.

Lauren’s contractions began in the car. Noah — the driver, husband and future father to Baby #2 — took a wrong turn, and ended up driving to the hospital’s emergency room rather than the maternity unit. At this point, it was too late to backtrack. Lauren was giving birth in the car.

Noah told ABC News: “She said to come over to her side to catch the baby, in her words, so I did… Maybe a contraction or two later, our son was on Lauren’s chest.”parking-lot-birth4A photographer captured this unconventional delivery, and the photos are beautiful.

Knowles captured the beautiful scene on camera. It was her first client birth photoshoot, but we’re hoping it’s not her last. Noah Parker van Rhyn Strunk was born at 12:21 a.m., 7 pounds and 2 ounces.A photographer captured this unconventional delivery, and the photos are beautiful.


