Photographer Shares Magical Photos to Normalize Breastfeeding

Photographer Ivette Ivens captures the beauty of nursing

As National Breastfeeding Awareness Month draws to an end, famed photographer Ivette Ivens is sharing a gorgeous collection of photographs that depict the beauty of nursing your child.

Ivette Ivens is no stranger to headlines showcasing her gorgeous photography of nursing mothers and their children. She has a book about the different journeys nursing moms have coming out soon, and in an article with the HuffPost, she says she wants to share different breastfeeding stories to show they are all beautiful.

Ivens has two sons herself, and is looking to release the book in the Fall. Most of the pictures she took were either in Chicago or Hawaii. Her goal is to show all people how glorious and pure breastfeeding is — to encourage anyone who sees her art to understand the message behind the photos.

The beauty of nursing your child is glorious!Breast feeding is a beautiful bonding experience

Nursing your child lends to stories and memories for years to come.Nursing one's child is full of adventure

Breastfeeding children with other mothers allows us to build each other up, and support one another.Nursing children can bond women and allow us to build each other up

Families can be part of breastfeeding because it is a normal way to feed.Breastfeeding is a normal family function

 

Each photo Ivens shares has a backstory she hopes shines through.Moms from all walks of life have breastfeeding stories

The beauty of breastfeeding fits right in this gorgeous backdrop.Ivette Ivens shows the beauty of nursing

There is nothing but pure contentment and beauty in this gorgeous shot!A mother tandem nurses and shows its beauty

Pure magic.Nursing one's child can be a beautiful experience

 

We love how peaceful Mama looks as her baby eats naturally.There is much peace that can be found when nursing one's child

 

Breastfeeding peacefully promotes amazing bonding!The bond that occurs when nursing one's child is so special

Photos: Ivette Ivens


Lori Ennis is living the life wherever the Marine Corps sends her (husband)! Currently, she soaks up the sun in Jupiter, Florida, with her six-year-old mini-me, Luke, and their diva Golden Retriever, Dixie Belle.  A self-confessed ‘hot mess’, Lori has degrees in Communications, Psychology and Education, and writes for various publications, including her own—Still Standing Magazine, a magazine for mothers who battle infertility and/or have lost children. But mostly, she spends each day grateful for the best title in the world — “Mama.” She is one happy and thankful gal.

