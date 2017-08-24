Photographer Shares Magical Photos to Normalize Breastfeeding

As National Breastfeeding Awareness Month draws to an end, famed photographer Ivette Ivens is sharing a gorgeous collection of photographs that depict the beauty of nursing your child.
Ivette Ivens is no stranger to headlines showcasing her gorgeous photography of nursing mothers and their children. She has a book about the different journeys nursing moms have coming out soon, and in an article with the HuffPost, she says she wants to share different breastfeeding stories to show they are all beautiful.
Related: These Stunning Photos are Part of an Inspiring Campaign to Normalize Breastfeeding
Ivens has two sons herself, and is looking to release the book in the Fall. Most of the pictures she took were either in Chicago or Hawaii. Her goal is to show all people how glorious and pure breastfeeding is — to encourage anyone who sees her art to understand the message behind the photos.
The beauty of nursing your child is glorious!
Nursing your child lends to stories and memories for years to come.
Breastfeeding children with other mothers allows us to build each other up, and support one another.
Families can be part of breastfeeding because it is a normal way to feed.
Each photo Ivens shares has a backstory she hopes shines through.
Related: Blogger Posts Breastfeeding Photos and Tells Critics to “Grow Up“
The beauty of breastfeeding fits right in this gorgeous backdrop.
There is nothing but pure contentment and beauty in this gorgeous shot!
Pure magic.
We love how peaceful Mama looks as her baby eats naturally.
Breastfeeding peacefully promotes amazing bonding!
Photos: Ivette Ivens