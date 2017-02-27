Photographer Wants To Normalize Breastfeeding in Qatar

Taboos surrounding the normalcy of breastfeeding one’s baby exist in many cultures and countries, and one woman has launched a photographic campaign to help normalize breastfeeding in Qatar.
Qatar is an Islamic country that emphasizes modesty, and expat resident Carmen Inkpen worried about offending citizens when it came to breastfeeding her infant daughter, Grace. In fact, to be respectful of the country and its culture, Inkpen, originally from Canada, often resorted to feeding Grace in her car or even in toilet cubicles as Qatar does not have many breastfeeding facilities.
Of the times Inkpen nursed in public, however, she found nothing but support and encouragement, despite campaigns in the country to encourage women to dress modestly. The embracing attitude toward her when she did indeed nurse in public inspired her to use her professional photography skills in a new campaign to normalize breastfeeding in Qatar.
Inkpen put a post on Facebook asking nursing mothers in Qatar to allow her to photograph them as they felt comfortable when they were nursing their babies in public. Over 40 women were photographed, and most moms fed their babies in open settings with no covers, and nary the word was said about immodesty or indecency. This surprised Inkpen in an encouraging way, as she said that in all her time in Qatar, she’d never seen a mother openly feed as the ones she photographed did.
A Qatar government survey in 2012 reported only 29 percent of Qatari mothers exclusively nursed their babies in the first six months, and this number is below the global average of 37%. A 2013 study done by a medical and research center in Qatar found that mothers choose not to nurse because they have short maternity leaves, are culturally led to believe that breastfeeding is not important and because they receive poor post-natal support to do so.
Qatar is working to dispel myths and encourage more mothers to nurse, and the Ministry of Health even drafted a law to encourage breastfeeding and reduce commercial formula advertising and promotion.
Inkpen hopes that her pictures will show women in Qatar that it is acceptable to breastfeed babies in public, and hopes that additionally, the normalization may even inspire the country to create more breastfeeding facilities, which she also believes may be restricting women from freely nursing.