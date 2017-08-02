Photos Sends Message About Unsolicited Breastfeeding Advice

Moms often get unwanted advice from strangers, family, and friends regarding breastfeeding choices. One photographer hopes to shed light on the subtle negative messages that breastfeeding moms receive.
In a project called “Latched with Love,” Tennessee photographer, Nicki Kaylor, photographed nine women breastfeeding their little ones. Each mom used a white board to write down an insensitive comment that had been said to her while breastfeeding. The moms held the boards while nursing their babies. The written comments, against the backdrop of the beautiful mothers and infants, send a powerful message.
With blatant stories of breastfeeding discrimination abound, such as women being asked to stop nursing in a public area, it is sometimes the subtle insinuations that make the continuation of breastfeeding so difficult.
“Isn’t he too big?!” one sign reads, as a gorgeous and healthy toddler glances at the camera without taking his mouth off the breast.
“It’s easier to give him a bottle,” reads another. The numerous Facebook responses to this particular photograph illustrate that the woman in the picture is not the only one who has ever heard this question.
“You should stop. She has teeth.” Somehow, the American Academy of Pediatrics must have missed the memo when they recommended breastfeeding for the first year of life.
“Are you Serious?” Yes, I am serious about providing my baby with the best possible start to life. Thank you very much.
“Bring Husbands Next Time.” Supportive men always welcome!
Photographer Nicki Kaylor is no stranger to difficulties that go along with breastfeeding. This mom of three has faced her fair-share of breastfeeding challenges. In a recent interview with Babble, Kaylor details her experience of being afraid to breastfeed in public.
“I remember being in Walmart one night in the middle of winter and my daughter Aarianna started crying. Instead of going and finding a bench to sit on to nurse my baby, I walked out to my car, while my child was still crying (due to wanting to nurse then and there) and sat in the car to nurse.”
Kaylor’s experience is not dissimilar to many other mothers. Understanding that a mom should not have to feel shame about breastfeeding in public, Kaylor decided to use her artistic talent to bring attention to the subtle judgment that women face.
“I put this series together because there’s so much judgment against mothers nursing their babies in public,” Kaylor told Babble. “Absolutely no mother should be in public, feeling ashamed because her baby is hungry and she has to feed it.”
Kaylor’s project is posted on her Facebook page, which has had close to 4,000 shares and comments.