Photos Capture ‘The First Hello’ Between Parents and Their Babies

Australian birth photographers capture the life-changing moment parents say hello to their babies for the first time.
The First Hello Project was founded by Australian photographers, River Bennett and Bel Pangburn, after a couple glasses of wine and a conversation about their photography bucket list.
Related: These Are the Most Breathtaking Birth Photos of 2016
Bennett said, “We talked about how incredible it was to capture that once-in-a- lifetime opportunity when a parent meets their child for the first time… we started talking about the possibility of starting a business in birth photography. We took a few days to find a name and finally it dropped: ‘The First Hello Project – The first breath. The first touch. The first cry. The first hello.'”
The project has been a huge success, gaining recognition, media attention, and attracting Internet surfers around the world. Bennett and Pangburn are hoping to expand the project outside of Australia — they want to eventually document birth stories in countries and cultures across the globe.
Related: Did This Mom Actually Photograph her Child’s Birth?
Bennett says, “We believe photography can unlock the human heart. We, as creative beings, need to be brave enough to step into those intimate spaces that some may shy away from and capture it. The world needs images that will set hearts on fire more than ever.”
We couldn’t agree more. Have a look at some of the beautiful photos: