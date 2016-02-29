Dear Stranger, Please Don’t Touch My Baby

Such a great article. Will definitely be sharing your great article with my new moms.
Nesha
Hello, friendly stranger in the store.
I noticed you trying to catch my eye a few aisles back and that you took my eye contact as an invitation to come over and get a closer look at my new little one.
As much as your attention is flattering, I can see that is not all you’re offering. Any moment now you’ll reach out to touch her feet or hands or face. You may even offer her your finger to chew on. (True story.)
And even though I would like to assume you mean it as a compliment, my mind is racing with risks. You see, we are just starting to venture out of the house, but I am still nervous to be gone long. I have a small window to get my shopping done before she is hungry again, or before my milk lets down all over my shirt because she’s sleeping longer than expected.
Of course it took an hour to get out the door and she just fell asleep here in her carrier and if I focus, she may get a good nap in while I fill my basket. If she wakes up to a stranger in her face, she may get really unsettled and then I’ll have to leave my cart of frozen meat and butter to defrost while I try to figure out how to comfort her away from our comfort zone.
Aside from the timing, I am still learning about the power of breastmilk and though I believe my body will mount a defense for the cold or stomach bug or other random bad bacteria that may be housed on your hands, I would rather her not have to fight anything off right now at all. We are tired as it is, still working out our routine of eat, sleep, poop, repeat, and the thought of that all being interrupted entirely overwhelms me.
You may see it as a harmless sign of affection, but I cannot guess your boundaries and wonder if you may even ask to hold her. And whether it’s the lack of sleep, my new mama bear instincts or the fact that I saw an episode of CSI where kidnappers hung out at the grocery store, I am really not comfortable with that.
Please don’t put me in a position to have to speak bluntly or seem cold. I’m just taking my responsibility to care for this baby very seriously, and I will not violate my instincts in order to avoid hurting your feelings.
So thank you for the kind words and longing looks, they warm my heart. But please, don’t touch my baby. I so appreciate it. At the risk of seeming over-protective, I’m going to hold my baby close.
What has the world come to, that we value connections with our fellow humans so little, and are so paranoid about germs (which literally cover every surface you touch) that we are terrified of someone touching a baby in a harmless and loving way?
Of the things to be worried enough about to write articles, this is a tad misguided, unless your child has specific issues with their immune system.
Hi Kay, I can see what you are saying but I think this article is more about reaffirming a mom’s instinct and telling her it’s okay to come across as unfriendly in the interest of protecting her baby. Most people who have come up to talk to me about my baby are very friendly and loving but may not draw the boundaries that I do. (For example, the author mentioned someone offering her baby her finger to chew on!). I’ve seen so many new moms unsure of themselves as they figure out there new roles and allow things that they really aren’t comfortable with and regret later on. I’ve often found it helpful to carry my baby in a carrier when they are little (wrap, ergo, etc) because while many will approach a baby without asking, they are often more aware of my personal space and we are able to carry on a friendly conversation about my baby without them getting closer then I am comfortable with.
Thank you so much for writing this article!! I completely agree
Would be wise for all mothers to take copies of this article to the store with them, to hand to ‘friendly’ strangers. Children need not learn that it’s ok to let anyone – even doctors – touch them without their permission.Congratulations to moms who protect their children – that’s the way it should be.
Patricia RObinett,
How about a hypothetical situation, where people in the store with you would hand you printouts of articles they prepared just in case they meet somebody like you. All subjective. For example, how to make or not to make eye contact. Or maybe you will get a printout about dying grey hair? How to dress better? What about those extra pounds or muffin top? Not writing a check while everybody in line is putting out roots? Or maybe, an article about people handing others articles instead of talking to them?
The list is long.
I am a mom of four children ages 9, 7, 4 and 22 months. I never had a situation where a stranger would offer a finger to chew on, but sometimes people touched my children’s cheeks or hair. I let them. Why? 99% of them were older people. I sensed they needed something we don’t quite understand but could afford to offer. Maybe one day, when I am 90+ years old, I would like to touch a baby’s lock? Hope I would not get handed a piece of paper instead.
My older children rarely see the doctor (last time in 2012 for pertussis, which they contracted in spite of being fully vaccinated). My younger two have never been to the doctor apart from the newborn weight check. Summa summarum, none of them suffered from the “lack of protection” on my side.
Now go back to printing out articles that you were going to hand out to people that don’t behave in a way you expect them to.
Went on a weeklong cruise and I can tell you at least a dozen people felt the need to touch my 7 year olds curly blonde hair. Especially in the elevator. I felt like a mama bear and it was tiring having to tell people to stop. I was always on guard. I was so close to touching the adults’ hair to make a point.
I’ll do that “all the time”, and the parents and the kids is ok with that. I only do it if the kid for instance looks at me and smiles though. I might then tousle the kid’s hair. We are that hysterical in Europe, and especially not in Scandinavia.
*aren’t*
I am adult with long curly hair, I would say about once or twice a month (sometimes more) I will find someone I have never met before playing with my curls. Sometimes its kids, often its just someone saw them and decided to go for it. I have just learned to roll with it, at this stage of life I figure its unlikely to change. Beside it can be a good conversation starter try “So I see you like my hair, whats your name?”
I accept curl touching is a part of life and not something I want to waste time getting mad over. I assure you in time your daughter will get used to it to.
I partly agree with Kay. This is really a modern cultural (mostly US and Canada) thing. Many (maybe most) cultures in the world consider it completely normal to affectionately touch other people’s babies and kids, and in some cases even to spank other people’s kids when they are naughty in the neighborhood!
Modern people in US and Canada are on average very sensitive about personal space. It’s not necessarily a good or bad thing, it’s just different. I agree that fear of germs is mostly overblown and may be part of this modern trend. There may in fact be benefits to being exposed to such community germs at a fairly young age.
In partial support of the writer of the article, I’d like to add that in many traditional cultures, it’s considered normal for mom and baby to sequester themselves for the first month or two, with little public contact. This might have roots in practical immunology, as it likely gives time for the baby to build the basics of its immune system before it “goes public” (part of this is thru breastfeeding, as the writer suggests). This may be especially practical for things like whooping cough: even if you vax for it, the vaxed immunity doesn’t even take hold till the baby’s about 6 mo old or so, and the first couple months is when babies are most vulnerable to complications from it.
Thank you for writing this! I have been surprised at how forward people are in touching my baby, and I have struggled with how to protect her without offending them. Yes, it is healthy for baby to be exposed to bacteria, but she doesn’t start building her own immune system until 6 months old. Additionally, my baby was born with a heart defect, so we have been extra diligent in keeping her well while she is still so young. We don’t touch her hands without washing ours first after having been in public, so I’m only asking strangers to do as much as mom and dad are doing. Still, it’s hard to communicate that in a brief and friendly manner. Again, thank you for writing this. It is good to know that I’m not alone in my experience 🙂
Don’t be hysterical! 😉 Offering to let the baby chew on his/her finger is definitively crossing the line, but touching a hand, feet or hair should be all right. I’m doing it “all the time”, and in my home country the parents are proud that others are interested in the kid. 99,99999% of those who want to touch you baby don’t mean any harm, and the kid (and you) will enjoy a social training which will benefin the kid later.
*benefit*
We are not germ nuts here, but I am a private person and I do expect people to respect my boundaries. If someone from a foreign country attempted to touch my baby, I would take it into account that maybe that is socially the norm where they are from. Where I live, in the States, it’s just the locals who would constantly try to touch my children/babies. I have even had someone kiss my baby’s face and one lady actually tried to take my baby out of the sling I was carrying him in!! This is overstepping the boundaries for me, and I definitely let people know. They verbally let me know they are offended. I don’t care. I don’t know you. You are NOT holding or touching my baby. Also…..community MRSA and worse is out there……..while not a germ nut, we would like to try and avoid those if possible while they are babies.
Completely nuts in my opinion. Why not keep the baby in a plastic bubble?
I don’t want random people touching ME (other than, say, a handshake), why would I be OK with them touching my child? I don’t care how old the kid is.
reponsibilty not mean over protection, maybea
It’s not even the germ factor that bugs me its that some people don’t wash their hands and I don’t want boogers, pee, poop etc on my kid!