Dear Stranger, Please Don’t Touch My Baby

Hello, friendly stranger in the store.

I noticed you trying to catch my eye a few aisles back and that you took my eye contact as an invitation to come over and get a closer look at my new little one.

As much as your attention is flattering, I can see that is not all you’re offering. Any moment now you’ll reach out to touch her feet or hands or face. You may even offer her your finger to chew on. (True story.)

And even though I would like to assume you mean it as a compliment, my mind is racing with risks. You see, we are just starting to venture out of the house, but I am still nervous to be gone long. I have a small window to get my shopping done before she is hungry again, or before my milk lets down all over my shirt because she’s sleeping longer than expected.

Of course it took an hour to get out the door and she just fell asleep here in her carrier and if I focus, she may get a good nap in while I fill my basket. If she wakes up to a stranger in her face, she may get really unsettled and then I’ll have to leave my cart of frozen meat and butter to defrost while I try to figure out how to comfort her away from our comfort zone.

Aside from the timing, I am still learning about the power of breastmilk and though I believe my body will mount a defense for the cold or stomach bug or other random bad bacteria that may be housed on your hands, I would rather her not have to fight anything off right now at all. We are tired as it is, still working out our routine of eat, sleep, poop, repeat, and the thought of that all being interrupted entirely overwhelms me.

You may see it as a harmless sign of affection, but I cannot guess your boundaries and wonder if you may even ask to hold her. And whether it’s the lack of sleep, my new mama bear instincts or the fact that I saw an episode of CSI where kidnappers hung out at the grocery store, I am really not comfortable with that.

Please don’t put me in a position to have to speak bluntly or seem cold. I’m just taking my responsibility to care for this baby very seriously, and I will not violate my instincts in order to avoid hurting your feelings.

So thank you for the kind words and longing looks, they warm my heart. But please, don’t touch my baby. I so appreciate it. At the risk of seeming over-protective, I’m going to hold my baby close.