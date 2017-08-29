Poll: Does Motherhood Make A Real Woman?

Motherhood certainly changes a woman, but does it define her? A recent poll reveals that most Americans would say no.
In an August interview with Australian newspaper, the Herald Sun, world-renowned tennis player and soon-to be-mother, Serena Williams, discussed her pregnancy and upcoming birth. “I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth],” she told the reporter. “I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”
Williams’ comments created a huge backlash, with enraged women pointing out that some women can’t have babies and others choose not to. The 35-year-old’s comments angered fans and created an uproar on Twitter.
The international internet-based market research firm, YouGov, responded by conducting an online poll surrounding the topic.
With 1,129 participants, data reveals that 85% of Americans disagree with the idea that a woman is not a real woman until she is a mother. Over half of the respondents felt that society judges women who decide not to have children too harshly. Interestingly, only 25% of those polled believe that society judges men who choose not to have children.
When it comes to additional opinions surrounding motherhood, 73% of women and 63% of men feel that there is nothing wrong with a woman deciding not to have children. Further, 45% of women and 31% of men believe that the decision to give birth is a woman’s decision alone.
So what does define a woman regarding her gender according to the survey? The select-all question revealed that 57% of respondents said that a woman’s DNA is what defines her. Another 37% believe that it is her sexual identification. 22% believe that nothing in particular makes a man or woman who they are in terms of gender. When broken down by age, Millennials thought that both DNA and sexual identification played close to equal roles when determining a woman’s gender.
Certainly a woman can nurture a child should she choose to walk that path. However, that is not what defines her. In fact, society fails miserably by trying to pinpoint one quality that defines a woman. A woman is who she decides to be.
“Motherhood is put on a pedestal and those who don’t measure up and ‘mother’ are seen as lesser women,” said Nazreen Fazal, blogger for the Huffington Post. “While we should have nothing but love and respect for our mothers, we should not box them into just motherhood.”